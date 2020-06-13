What better way to ring in the end of the school year than with an age-old summer tradition?
Al Roker spent his Friday evening alongside his wife, Deborah Roberts, and two of his children, Leila and Nick, at the Four Brothers Drive-in Theater in Amenia, New York to celebrate the end of Nick's sophomore year of high school. Al had one special surprise in store for his son: a congratulatory message that played on the drive-in's big screen!
“Nick, we are so proud of you!” the message read. “Enjoy your summer. Love, Mom & Dad.”
Al shared a video of the reveal to Nick on his Instagram, captioning the sweet moment, “Big thanks to the @fourbrothersdrivein in #amenia for a great night, celebrating our boy finishing up #sophomoreyear Great food and a #fridayfamilyfun night.”
Earlier in the evening, he shared a family selfie before the surprise message was revealed as they enjoyed their first night out in over three months.
"After 3 1/3 months, we’re having our first night out at the @fourbrothersdrivein in Amenia, NY and we’re having a blast," he captioned the cute family photo.
Al Roker shares how son Nick keeps him groundedJune 10, 202003:54
In between work and school, Al and Nick have found time to film their own cooking series on Instagram called "What We’re Cooking," showing off their father-son teamwork in the kitchen. While Al handles the stove and grill, Nick lends a helping hand by filming his dad and providing some of the step-by-step instructions and commentary throughout the process.
The father-son duo have recently tackled grilled short ribs and asparagus, lamb ribs to celebrate the end of Nick's school year and pan-seared shrimp with sauteed spinach.