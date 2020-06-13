What better way to ring in the end of the school year than with an age-old summer tradition?

Al Roker spent his Friday evening alongside his wife, Deborah Roberts, and two of his children, Leila and Nick, at the Four Brothers Drive-in Theater in Amenia, New York to celebrate the end of Nick's sophomore year of high school. Al had one special surprise in store for his son: a congratulatory message that played on the drive-in's big screen!

“Nick, we are so proud of you!” the message read. “Enjoy your summer. Love, Mom & Dad.”

Al shared a video of the reveal to Nick on his Instagram, captioning the sweet moment, “Big thanks to the @fourbrothersdrivein in #amenia for a great night, celebrating our boy finishing up #sophomoreyear Great food and a #fridayfamilyfun night.”

Earlier in the evening, he shared a family selfie before the surprise message was revealed as they enjoyed their first night out in over three months.

"After 3 1/3 months, we’re having our first night out at the @fourbrothersdrivein in Amenia, NY and we’re having a blast," he captioned the cute family photo.

In between work and school, Al and Nick have found time to film their own cooking series on Instagram called "What We’re Cooking," showing off their father-son teamwork in the kitchen. While Al handles the stove and grill, Nick lends a helping hand by filming his dad and providing some of the step-by-step instructions and commentary throughout the process.

The father-son duo have recently tackled grilled short ribs and asparagus, lamb ribs to celebrate the end of Nick's school year and pan-seared shrimp with sauteed spinach.