Al Roker shares photos from visit with Dylan Dreyer's 'beautiful boy Oliver'

Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed baby Oliver on Jan. 2.

/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Al Roker got to meet Dylan Dreyer's cute new baby Oliver!

The TODAY co-anchor and weatherman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of himself beaming while holding baby Oliver, who was born less than two weeks ago.

Al's slideshow included snapshots with him, Dylan and TODAY 3rd hour co-host Jaclyn Levin all cozying up to the adorable newborn. It also included a pic of Dylan playing around on a sofa with Oliver and his big brother, Calvin.

Dylan shared her own set of pics from the fun visit, writing. "My extended @3rdhourtoday family meeting my expanded family!! Thanks @alroker and @jaclyn.levin for lovin up on Oliver!!" she wrote in the caption.

The TODAY meteorologist and her hubby, Brian Fichera, welcomed Oliver on Jan. 2.

The following day, she called in to the 3rd hour of the TODAY to gush about the family's new addition.

"I feel good," Dylan told her co-hosts. "I just feel so happy and so blessed."

She also shared that Calvin, 3, was loving his new role as a big brother.

“Everything just clicked," she explained. "There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family.”

We can't wait to see more of baby Oliver!

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a contributor for TODAY.com