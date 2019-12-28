Al Roker shares adorable pic of mani-pedi ritual with son Nick

The Rokers certainly know the definition of “treat yourself!”

Al Roker and his 17-year-old son Nick had some quality father and son bonding time at the nail salon, each getting their own manicure and pedicure to kick off the weekend and prepare for 2020 in style.

Al shared the post-holiday family photo on Instagram, snapping a selfie of him with Nick as well as a picture of their pedicures in action.

“My #boyssaturday with @nickroker155 continues with #manipedi #realmengetmanipedis,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning the sweet family bonding moment.

Many people took to the comments section to praise the pair for taking care of themselves. "My husband is a retired ironworker from NY and loves a mani/pedi," wrote one fan.

Another added, "My husband came with me and our 3 daughter’s yesterday morning for our Pedi’s! Thanks for posting yours, especially with your son!"

It looks like Al and Nick have their own father-son tradition after the holidays, too. Back in October after the long Columbus Day weekend, Al shared a similar collage of photos with Nick back at the salon to get in another post-weekend pedi in!

“A nice end to a long holiday weekend with @nickroker155 and his proud papa sharing #manly #manipedi time,” he captioned the Instagram photo.

Al and Nick are all about their traditions! In addition to their regular mani-pedis, the father-son duo takes on another annual task: finding their perfect Christmas tree. The TODAY show anchor takes his son out every year to find their tree, cut it down, and bring it back home to be decorated for the holidays.

This year, their perfect tree was at Chanticleer Tree Farm in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Al might have done the heavy lifting, but they found the winner as a team!

"Young @nickroker155 and I have found the perfect #christmastree," he wrote earlier in the month, snapping a pre-decorated pic of the Roker family tree. Now we can see why the two deserved that treat yourself moment!