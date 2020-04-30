Al Roker's son, Nick, has become his partner in crime in quarantine

Al Roker is certainly eating up all the time he’s getting with son Nick while they’re quarantining.

The TODAY meteorologist was joined on the show this morning by Nick — and their special bond was on display for all to see.

.@alroker's son Nick is helping his dad with weather forecasts before starting school at home! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/xST6YwGpZY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 30, 2020

“Here’s my little, although not so little, stand up,” Al said when Nick appeared next to him. Nick did indeed get on his feet, so tall that he was out of the frame.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin all looked on in awe at the growing teen while Hoda asked how tall he is.

“He’s doing good,” Al said while laughing. “He’s, I don’t know, he's about six-one.”

Al and Nick have been spending a lot of time together while they’re home. The pair, who've enjoyed getting mani-pedis together in the past, has now teamed up multiple times in Instagram videos in which Al whips up some meals in a show they call “What We’re Cooking.”

Nick mostly stays behind the scenes in the clips, but he definitely lends a hand while his father cooks a wide range of dishes, including burgers, Zuni café chicken and branzino, spinach and brown rice.

Nick is getting quite an education in television from both parents.

In addition to appearing on TODAY, he’s also worked the makeshift teleprompter for mom Deborah Roberts on “Good Morning America” when she did a story on Broadway star Nick Cordero.

Al captured the moment on Instagram with a few photos of Nick on the job.

“This morning as @debrobertsabc gets ready to report on @goodmorningamerica about nickcordero1 and his wife’s @amandaklootsfitness efforts to help her husband with the help of @nick.roker155,” he wrote.