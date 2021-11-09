All week, family members will be joining the TODAY team as special guests and to co-host alongside their loved ones. Day one made people do a double take when Al Roker's younger brother, Chris, joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY.

"I got to tell you, I saw you walking down the hallway — I thought you were Al!" Sheinelle Jones admitted as Chris took his co-hosting seat next to his older brother.

"As we've gotten older..." Al started to explain, before his younger brother cut in to lovingly call Al, who is 16 years his senior, his "mini-me."

"We're little men," Al joked. "We're Polly Pockets."

We’re inviting special family co-hosts to join us this week. This morning, @alroker’s brother Chris is here! pic.twitter.com/IqJE01sJen — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 9, 2021

Tuesday wasn't the first time Chris — or, as Craig Melvin called him, the "favorite Roker" and "the best Roker" — has appeared on TODAY alongside his older brother. "You're a veteran of the show," Craig said. "You've been on the show a lot!' We need to start paying you!"

Chris said he's been on TODAY more times than he can recall, including an appearance on Nov. 20, 2018 to help his older brother make one of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes — their mom's famous sweet potato poon.

My brother, Chris Roker and I are making one of our fave #thanksgiving #sidedishes , our mom’s #sweetpotatopoon on the third hour of ⁦@TODAYshow⁩ pic.twitter.com/AtPDGkXlKD — Al Roker (@alroker) November 21, 2018

Chris said that while he has appeared on the show a number of time, he does not watch TODAY. "I can't. I'm at work," Chris said. "I work for New York City Health and Hospitals Lincoln and I'm also the system's Chief Growth Officer."

"He's serious," Al said. "I mean he really works." Al has long been proud of his younger brother's accomplishments, tweeting in 2020, "So proud of my brother, Christopher Roker. He is the Roker making a difference. you go, guy!!"

So proud of my brother, Christopher Roker. He is the Roker making a difference. You go, guy!! https://t.co/rhCbULd872 — Al Roker (@alroker) January 23, 2020

Chris is also serious about his recurring TODAY co-hosting duties. His many appearances have made him not only a seasoned celebrity co-host and friend of the show, but a budding anchor. "We also learned in our call this morning that Chris Roker does his homework — you had your notes ready to go. You're taking this seriously," Craig said. "Unlike his brother," Al joked.

"Mr. Roker, do you have your homework." Craig asked. "Of course not," Al admitted. "But we all know that, so there you go."

Chris also helped surprise Al alongside their sister, Alisa, on April 9, 2019, during a week of TODAY sibling surprises in honor of National Sibling Day. Al guessed one of the surprise guests was his brother due to one clue: The guest was potty trained by one TODAY anchor.

"I brought my brother Chris to school with me to college for a few weeks when he was about 2 1/2 years old," Al shared at the time. "And I forgot his potty chair so I had to train him."

During the surprise visit, Alisa also revealed that Al was an "entertaining trickster" as a kid, who enjoyed building spaceships out of boxes. "He had this habit, he loved to record people reel to reel," she added. "And one time he said, 'Hey, can I ask you some questions?" After asking his sister a series of questions, including whether she cursed or stole, he replied, "OK, if you don't want Mommy or Daddy to hear this, you're going to do everything I say.'"

A sibling power move for the ages.

Related: