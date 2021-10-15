Mandy Patinkin's wife gives the best description of motherhood

Here are some happy and heartwarming moments from the past week!

Lance Bass is a dad!

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin became dads this week to boy-girl twins Alexander James and Violet Betty.

In an Instagram post, the *Nsync singer thanked fans for their love and kind wishes. "Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!” he wrote.

Congratulations, dads! Say bye, bye, bye to your sleep. Remember the mantra of parents around the world: This too shall pass. We promise.

This description of motherhood might give you feelings

"What's it like being a mom?" actor Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody's son Gideon asked Grody in a video for the couple's TikTok account recently.

Grody, who once wrote and acted in an autobiographical play called "A Mom's Life," paused for a second before repeating her son's question and answering him.

"It's just very interesting, and comic, and tragic, and hard work," she replied. "...The tragic part is that you cannot protect your children from pain. You have to give them the tools to deal with it, and it excruciating to see them be hurt in any way, and the best parenting lets them deal with it... and doesn't try to fix things for them."

Grody added, "...The worst part is this unbelievable love and connection that, because you're human, is going to end sometime."

Please pass the tissues; TikTok made us cry.

Al Roker hit a bittersweet parenting milestone with son Nick

Our own Al Roker is no stranger to launching his kids into the world — the father of three has already watched daughters Courtney Roker Laga, 34, and Leila Roker, 22, leave the nest and begin their careers.

But there is something different about facing an imminently empty nest, as Al and wife Deborah Roberts discovered when they recently took son Nick, 19, on his first college tour.

Al acknowledged to his 3rd Hour of TODAY co-hosts the milestone has left him with mixed emotions and the thought of Nick leaving soon left him feeling a little "odd."

“I just ... I don’t know that I’m ready for him to leave yet,” Al confessed with a bittersweet expression that any parent could understand. “Time marches on.”

We feel you, Al!

Washington Football team tight end John Bates might be playing for the big league now, but when some neighborhood kids found out he plays football and asked him to come outside and play catch with them, the 6'6" 23-year-old became just one of the kids again.

Bates's wife, Kegan, posted a video clip of her husband outside with the small band of kids, throwing the ball and running plays in the road.

"He ended up staying out for three hours," she wrote in the video.

William Shatner made it to space, and it left him overwhelmed

The man who played Captain Kirk finally had the chance to go to space, and his description of the experience reminds us how special our planet is.

The 90-year-old actor launched this week with three other crew members aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine," Shatner told Bezos through tears. "I am overwhelmed. I had no idea."

Shatner is now the oldest person to go to space. He described the planet's thin atmosphere and what it felt like to see the curvature of the Earth from afar.

"There's this soft blue," Shatner said. "And it’s so thin. And you’re through it in an instant."

Thank you for sharing space with all of us, Captain.

This blind dog will remind you to enjoy the ride

We love this video from TikTok user @affison, whose blind Great Pyrenees dog, Kyr, is giving the best weekend vibes as she realizes they are driving to one of her favorite places, the dog park, and begins wagging her tail.

"We used to take her to the dog park all the time before she went blind," @affison explains in the video's caption.

