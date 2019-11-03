Al Roker shared a joyful moment from his weekend when he and his wife, Deborah Roberts, watched their son, Nick, cross the finish line of a race in New York City.

“You know Deborah Roberts and I are proud parents,” Al wrote below a photo of the couple smiling and embracing Nick, 17, after he completed the 3.1 mile course.

Nick, who Roker described as "somewhere on the autism spectrum" in anessay for Guideposts magazine earlier this year, ran the Abbott Dash 5K with friends from Achilles International, a group that supports athletes with disabilities who participate in mainstream athletics. He completed the race in 33 minutes and 7 seconds, according to his proud dad, who couldn’t help but share a screenshot of the official result.

Nick Roker is quite the well-rounded athlete and Al loves to share his accomplishments. He’s also a black belt in Taekwondo and won two gold medals for swimming at the Special Olympics in June.

Nick experienced developmental delays growing up. Al has previously opened up about what it has been like raising a son who is on the autism spectrum. While there have been some frustrating moments, Al wrote, "Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well."

“More than that, I admire him,” he added.

Congratulations to Nick on yet another big accomplishment!