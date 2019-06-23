Al Roker is one proud husband and dad!

He shared a sweet video on Instagram on Sunday showing the moment his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their 16-year-old son, Nick, crossed the finish line after finishing the Achilles Hope and Possibility 4-mile race in New York City.

Roberts, an ABC News senior correspondent, pumped her arms in celebration and gave a visibly tired Nick a big hug. Al caught the whole thing on camera, asking his son: "You OK, bud?"

After the race, Roberts and Nick were all smiles as they posed together with their hard-earned medals.

Roker said he took a red eye flight from San Francisco, which was "worth it" so he could cheer on his wife and son.

"Wow!! @debrobertsabc is one proud #mamabear," he wrote

The charity event benefited Achilles New York City, a chapter of Achilles International, a nonprofit that helps support athletes with disabilities who participate in mainstream athletics. It's a cause the family is proud to support.

Nick experienced developmental delays growing up and is somewhere on the autism spectrum, according to Roker. In a personal essay, he opened up about what it has been like raising a son with special needs.

"Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet,'' Roker wrote. "But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him."

Nick is quite the athlete. Not only is he a black belt in taekwondo, but he also won two gold medals at a Special Olympics swim meet over Father's Day weekend — on his first try!

Roker shared a clip of Nick swimming to victory last weekend, along with the caption: "So proud of my boy!"