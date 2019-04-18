Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 18, 2019, 10:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Everyone can't stop smiling around Hoda Kotb's new baby girl, Hope Catherine, and Hope's beaming big sister, Haley Joy.

Al Roker was the latest member of the TODAY family to spend time with Hoda's adorable new daughter, and thankfully for us, he shared the sweet photos of his visit on Instagram.

"So much #happiness spending time with @hodakotb, Grandma Sami and the reason I can’t stop smiling, Big Sister Haley Joy and the newest addition to #TeamHodaandJoel Hope Catherine," Al wrote.

Al also took some time to read a book with Haley Joy, 2, who is already a natural at her new role as a big sister.

When Hoda called into TODAY on Tuesday to surprise everyone with the exciting news that she and her partner, Joel Schiffman, had adopted a baby girl, she revealed Haley Joy "was literally marching around saying, 'I'm a big sister!'"

"This morning at breakfast, (Haley) was trying to feed (Hope) her raspberries, and I was like, 'Not yet, babe,''' Hoda joked.

Baby Hope is already getting to know the TODAY family. Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager shared a precious photo from their visit on Wednesday's show. The pair joked that they weren't sure if they were invited, but rushed right over to Hoda's home on Tuesday to meet Hope.

Jenna said Haley Joy was "in awe of her baby sister. It was the cutest thing I've ever seen."

"She's adorable," Savannah said of Hope. "Hoda is doing great and is just so happy and pleased. It's really wonderful."