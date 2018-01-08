share tweet pin email

"BBC Dad," meet "Al-Jazeera Dad."

Another child crashed a Skype interview on live television when the adorable son of a college professor stole the show during a recent segment on Al-Jazeera English.

Host Sohail Rahman was interviewing Daniel Smith-Rowsey, adjunct professor and film historian at St. Mary's College of California, about the Golden Globes when an unexpected guest joined.

"Umm," Smith-Rowsey said as his young son popped up behind him, "that's my child, excuse me."

Smith-Rowsey's son Rainier, 5, who is affectionately known as "Razor," decided to become part of the interview at the family's home in Berkeley.

"I saw him coming in and cursed myself for not locking the door,'' Smith-Rowsey told TODAY in an email. "Razor and I had never discussed protocol about this, so I hoped against hope that he would sense that he shouldn’t be on camera."

The moment was similar to the hilarious interruption that happened during a BBC interview with political science professor Robert Kelly, whose daughter barged in with a "hippity-hoppity" walk, followed by her younger brother.

Despite the professor's efforts to gently nudge his son to the side, the young boy came back, smiling.

But the TV host took it all in stride.

"We're quite happy to have youngsters on the program, too,'' Rahman said.

While Smith-Rowsey spoke about the history of political statements at awards shows, his son entertained himself by running a toy car on his father's shoulder. At one point, the toddler even weighed in, responding with an emphatic "yes" when his father asked if he agreed with the topic of conversation.

"At that point I just tried to make the best of what seemed to me a very embarrassing situation,'' Smith-Rowsey said. "I tried to focus on the questions. I hope I didn’t fall too flat on my face."

When the news segment came to a close, the boy, with his head on Smith-Rowsey's shoulder, signed off with a wave.

Here's to hoping more working parents forget to lock the door before going on live television.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.