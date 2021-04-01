Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones are on the hunt!

The co-hosts of the 3rd hour of TODAY are joining Parents magazine in its search for the country's kindest family. The four will be judges for the magazine's first-ever America's Kindest Families contest, which is looking to celebrate a family that best exemplifies what it means to be kind. The winner will be featured on the cover of Parents magazine and receive a cash price of $10,000. Three runners-up will be highlighted in an upcoming issue of the magazine and receive $1,000 each. (Hey, sometimes it does pay to be kind!)

If you would like to nominate your family or one that you know, head on over to Parents.com to do so. Al, Dylan, Craig and Sheinelle can't wait to hear from you!