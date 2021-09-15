You can now stay at a Winnie-the-Pooh-inspired cottage in East Sussex, England — and it’s so sweet that even Eeyore is smiling.

The “Bearbnb,” which is situated in Ashdown Forest, the setting for A.A. Milne’s children’s classic, is available to book on Airbnb as part of Disney’s 95th anniversary celebration. It sleeps up to four guests and is hosted by artist Kim Raymond, who has been drawing Pooh for more than 30 years.

The Bearbnb is situated in Ashdown Forest in East Sussex, England. Courtesy Henry Woide

In a press release, Raymond explained that she brought Pooh’s house to life using details from E.H. Shepard's original book illustrations. For example, you’ll find a “Mr. Sanders” sign above the entryway and cupboards stocked with “hunny” pots. The whimsical one-bedroom abode is built into the the base of a tree with exposed branches.

You'll find 'hunny' pots in the cupboards. Courtesy Henry Woide

During each stay, families will be taken on a guided tour through the enchanted Hundred Acre Wood and play Poohsticks on Poohsticks Bridge. In case you need a refresher: Poohsticks is a game in which competitors drop sticks into a river upstream of a bridge. The player whose stick is the first to make it to the other side of the bridge is declared the winner.

Guests can take in the views as they dine outside. Courtesy Henry Woide

The home is stocked with wellness products such as yoga mats, journals and cozy blankets to help guests “embrace their natural surroundings and live more like Pooh, who is famous for going at his own pace.”

House rules include “a snack of ‘a little something’ at 11 o’clock in the morning,” and “multiple naps.” Heffalumps inside the house are forbidden!

The cottage is filled with sweet touches. David Parry / PA

There are two separate single-night stays available on September 24 and 25, for roughly $130 per night. The bookable dates will be up for grabs on Monday at 9 a.m.

Perfect for a family, the abode features a double bed on the ground floor, and a mezzanine area with two single beds. Courtesy Henry Woide

