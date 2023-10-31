Jenna's oldest is trick-or-treating on her own this year: 'You gotta let their wings fly'

At what point are kids ready to go trick-or-treating without adult supervision? The debate rages on.

While chatting on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Oct. 31, Jenna said her oldest daughter, Mila, 10, is going trick-or-treating without a chaperone this year.

"Mila's going for her first year without us," Jenna said

"No, what happened to the way our parents did it?" Hoda replied. "'We don't care if you want to go with your friends, you're stuck with us. This is boring, be with your boring parents.'"

She shared that her parents often said, "I don't care what your friends are doing, you're going with us."

"Now, I don't know if that's good parenting or bad parenting, but you do get closer," Hoda continued.

Jenna said Mila is going with a group of friends and she felt it was the right thing to do.

“At some point you gotta let their little wings fly,” she said.

The Halloween debate rages on

A recent poll from the Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, surveyed parents on when they let their kids do certain activities without adults present. For children ages 9 through 11, only 15% of parents said they let their kids trick-or-treat without them.

While there are different concerns around kids trick-or-treating on their own, some dangers may not be as worrisome as you'd think.

Tampered Halloween candy, from dangerous chemicals to hidden razor blades, is not widespread, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

And if you're worried about drug dealers offering your kids something other than candy, that most likely isn't the case either.

Linda Richter, senior vice president of prevention research and analysis for Partnership to End Addiction, told TODAY.com that while the concern is understandable, the myth that kids are getting free drugs that look like candy has been largely debunked.

"People who sell drugs illegally want to make a profit, not hand out free drugs to children," she said.

Since this year's Halloween falls on a Tuesday, kids may be going out with their candy buckets earlier — and that's a good thing.

Family therapist Sheryl Ziegler told TODAY.com that whether in pre-school or high school, kids will be better off going trick-or-treating one to two hours after getting home from school.

And as long as they get their fair share of candy, they won't be upset being home before 9 p.m. at the latest, she suggested.