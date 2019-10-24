During a recent trip to Japan and Thailand, Ntianu Eastmond-Visani and her husband navigated airports, public buses and trains from city to city, all the while lugging around their toddler, a stroller and all the various necessities that come with having a little kid in tow.

It wasn't until she returned home to New York City that she realized how easy it had been.

"We never had to carry the stroller up or down a flight of stairs," Eastmond-Visani, 44, told TODAY. "Despite the language barrier, we never had any issues."

Eastmond-Visani, her husband and their 2-year-old son took a recent trip to Thailand, where getting around with a baby was surprisingly easy compared to New York City. Ntianu Eastmond-Visani

Aside from the accessible public transit, she also noticed how helpful strangers were, especially in Thailand, explaining how waitresses would take her young son from her lap so she could eat without interruption, for example.

"That, of course, is not the experience I have in New York," she said. "I've had people slam the door in my face when I had a stroller, either from not paying attention or not caring."

"Just the other day, I was at the subway with a friend and a woman was standing at the top of the stairs with an enormous stroller that there was no way she could get down by herself," she continued. "She was just standing there, waiting for someone to help."

Eastmond-Visani, who has a 2-year-old son, helped that woman carry the stroller down four flights of stairs, pausing to take a break on each platform, but she saw many people rush by without stopping. "If no one is going to help her, how is she supposed to get where she wants to go?" she said. "It occurred to me, from that experience, how complicated it is in the city."

In New York City, where not all of the subway stations are handicapped-accessible, people are often forced to carry their strollers up and down stairs to get where they need to go. Jeffrey Greenberg/Getty Images

That's what sparked the idea for her upcoming app, Wayfinder NYC, which will help people find stroller-friendly subway stations in New York City. She pursued the project while attending a MotherCoders course, a crash course in coding for moms who want to break into technology. Founded in 2014 by Tina Lee, the course helps moms use the professional skills they already have and leverage them into opportunities in technology.

She started the "tech camp for moms" in San Francisco, but recently held a course in New York City, which Eastmond-Visani participated in, and has plans to start one soon in Salt Lake City. A cornerstone of Lee's programming is on-site child care, which Eastmond-Visani took advantage of, explaining that having her son being cared for in a nearby space was hugely helpful as she adjusted from 18 months at home back into a more professional setting. The course costs moms $4,000, or $4,500 with child care, although she didn't charge tuition for the New York City workshop because it was a pilot program. (Lee hopes its success encourages funding and donations so she can bring MotherCoders to more cities.)