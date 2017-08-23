Adorable little girl steals the show during mom's TV news interview

share tweet pin email

When Lucy Wronka brought her two kids to Britain's ITV News for a live segment, the focus was meant to be on milk allergies, which run in their family.

However, as soon as newscaster Alastair Stewart welcomed them to the show, it was clear the only topic anyone would be able to focus on was Wronka's adorable 2-year-old daughter, Iris.

After introducing viewers to mom and her son George, Stewart gestured to the little girl, who was already wandering around the set.

"Right at the front of my desk, the delicious Iris," he said, "who will do whatever she chooses to do over the next couple of minutes."

Iris kept him true to his word, as she ambled around the desk, smacked it, babbled a little and then finally just hopped on top to claim her rightful place in the spotlight.

"You're all right," Stewart told her as he took a break from chatting with her big brother. "You just carry on there."

If the veteran newsman seems like pro when it comes to conducting interviews in the company of show-stealing tots, that's because he is.

Just take a look at the clip above to see his last encounter with a squealing, squirming — and utterly delightful — distraction named Sol.