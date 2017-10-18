share tweet pin email

Both Nick and Vanessa Lachey are spending a lot of time lately dazzling audiences and judges with their "Dancing With the Stars" routines, but not everyone wants to give Nick a perfect "10."

In fact, if Lachey's son Camden John, 5, had any say about it, dad would have been shown the door already, and his reasoning is both heartbreaking and adorable.

Just a family of mice getting ready for Disney Night 🐭 #dwts A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

See, all that time away on the show means mom and dad have been away from their three kids, who also include Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2, and Phoenix, 10 months. And as Lachey told Access Hollywood Live, it "would absolutely be OK if I went home.... I actually don't like dancing that much."

The simple bare necessities 🎶 Can't wait for you all to see what #DisneyNight has in store. Don't forget get to TUNE IN and VOTE #teammomandpops 🐻 A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

"It's a lot of time. It's a lot of rehearsals every day and then it's all the packages and the interviews and the things you have to shoot outside of rehearsal," continued Lachey, who is partnered with pro Peta Murgatroyd. "So to have both parents fully engaged in this whole thing, it's been tough.

"My son said to me the other day, he's like, 'Daddy, I don't want you to dance anymore,'" he continued. "It broke my heart because you wish you could spend more time with your kids, obviously."

At least mom and dad have each other. "It is also very helpful to have a partner who's going through the same kind of experience," he said. "At the end of the day, I can come home and talk about my sore feet or my sore back and emotionally how drained I am, and she totally gets it because she's in the same spot."

Meanwhile, Mom Vanessa, who's pared with pro (and Murgatroyd's spouse Maks Chmerkovskiy) seems to be doing just fine with a little me time, though she did get a chance to show off her dance moves with Camden.

"I do everything in my life for my kids and for my husband, but this is an opportunity for me to kind of do something for myself," she said in her video package for the show, People magazine reported. "Mama's getting her groove back!"

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

