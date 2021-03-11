Adele and ex Simon Konecki to share joint custody of 8-year-old son

Adele and her now-ex-husband Simon Konecki will share joint custody of their son, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.

Konecki and Adele first tied the knot on May 4, 2018, though they were together for several years beforehand and welcomed their son in 2012. The two announced their separation in August of 2019 and Adele filed for divorce in September of that year citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Adele and her partner have separated,” her rep told TODAY at the time. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele and Simon Konecki at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2013. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Konecki and Adele will share custody of their 8-year-old Angelo. According to court documents, the 32-year-old singer and 46-year-old Konecki used mediation to come to an agreement and determined there will not be any monthly spousal support checks — though they did make a separate agreement in a filing that is not available to the public.

Adele has always been extremely private about her personal life, and fans were not aware she was married until she thanked her “husband” in her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards in February 2017. Interestingly, the court records filed in their divorce show their official date of marriage as May 2018, more than a year later.

In 2015, she opened up to TODAY about how her son is her first priority.

"My son comes everywhere with me, he's the first person I see in the morning and the last person I see at night," she said. "My kid comes first and my music comes second. And I come second."

Konecki is the co-founder of Life Water, an eco-friendly bottled water brand in the UK and also runs Drop4Drop, an organization that assists countries in need of clean water. Adele and Konecki divided their time between London and Beverly Hills, California, where she purchased a home in 2016.

