Twinning!

Adam Levine posted a family photo on Instagram Tuesday, featuring himself, wife Behati Prinsloo and their two daughters, all wearing matching tie-dye dresses.

“Girls just wanna have fun,” the Maroon 5 singer, 42, captioned the shot along with a nail-painting emoji. In the photo, Levine and Prinsloo stand with their back to the camera with their daughters on either side as they hold hands. The couple is parents to Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3.

Prinsloo, 32, also shared the photo on her Instagram story, where she tagged clothing brand Tiare Hawaii.

Levine and Prinsloo celebrated Gio’s birthday in February. The supermodel posted a photo of her with the birthday girl, complete with a filter giving them Vulcan ears.

“My bestie turned 3,” she wrote in the caption.

Last year, Prinsloo had fans on alert that she was pregnant again when she posted a blurry black-and-white photo on Instagram that some people thought was an ultrasound. She later clarified that it was a picture of her sweatpants that Dusty posted after grabbing her phone.

Back in 2018, Dusty made a rare appearance in the music video for Maroon 5's hit song "Girls Like You"But she that doesn't mean she's a fan of her dad's music, Levine once joked.

"(There) was one moment where I spent with her kind of just playing guitar,” he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. “She was playing with stuff and looking up at me every once in awhile.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s working, she’s loving this, so great.’ I was like auditioning for my daughter, which is ridiculous. And we’re having fun ... and finally she just looked at me, and she touched — the guitar was, like, right here — and she’s just like, ‘Put that down.’ I was like, ‘Put that down. Cool. Sweet.’ This is like, wow, the most humbling thing that’s ever happened. I’m like, OK. All right, cool. I’ll put it down."

"I don’t know if I have the courage to confront her again and perform music in front of her," he quipped.