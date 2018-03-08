See Adam Levine's sweet daddy-daughter moment with Dusty Rose

share tweet pin email

Adam Levine isn't just the lead singer of Maroon 5 or a coach on "The Voice," he's also a dad of two adorable daughters.

In a photo Levine recently posted to Instagram, that's exactly how we're seeing him.

Walking hand in hand, Levine and his first born, 1-year-old Dusty Rose, make their way down a sunny street — to the playground, we hope!

You and me baby... A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Mar 7, 2018 at 8:14am PST

For their morning stroll, Levine (or perhaps wife and mother Behati Prinsloo) made sure Dusty Rose's little head was protected from all that gorgeous sunshine with a leopard-print hat. And of course, the toddler had to have her sippy cup in tow.

And look at what Dusty Rose is wearing: a T-shirt that reads "Levine" over the number 1 (likely because Dusty Rose is the couple's first child). Their second child, daughter Gio Grace, was born on February 15.

How perfect is that?

"I want a lot (of kids), I thrive in chaos," Levine told Ellen DeGeneres in late 2017. (DeGeneres, for those keeping track, actually helped name Dusty.)

"We're just so obsessed with being a family and having a family — seeing this next step in our life," Prinsloo told People magazine last August. "He's such an incredible dad, and so excited to see her grow up. It's so awesome."

We couldn't agree more.

