Feb. 5, 2019, 6:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Moves like Daddy!

Adam Levine's little girls loved Maroon 5's performance at the 2019 Super Bowl — and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, proved it with an adorable photo.

The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram Monday with a cute pic of the couple's daughters, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 11 months, watching Maroon 5's halftime show on TV.

"We love you dada!!!!" Prinsloo captioned the cute shot, adding a sweet red heart and the hashtag #superbowl53.

The Namibian-born beauty also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of her cuddling up to her shirtless hubby backstage after his performance.

"No words can describe all of this ... I love you," she captioned the shot.

During their much-publicized halftime show, Levine and his bandmates zipped through 14 minutes of Maroon 5's biggest hits, including "Girls Like You" and "This Love." Levine got down into the crowd and walked among fans slowly as he crooned "She Will Be Loved."

Adam Levine whipped off his shirt during Maroon 5's 2019 Super Bowl halftime performance in Atlanta. Al Bello / Getty Images

Near the end of the band's set — which also featured guest appearances by rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott — Levine made fans swoon when he whipped off his shirt to sing "Moves Like Jagger."

Adam may move like Jagger, but he'll always be "dada" to his two biggest fans!