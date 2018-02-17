Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome another daughter

share tweet pin email

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed baby No. 2.

The Maroon 5 singer and "Voice" coach and his Victoria's Secret model wife welcomed another little girl, NBC News confirmed — and they've given her a unique name: Geo Grace Levine.

David Livingston / Getty Images The happy couple are now mom and dad to two little girls.

Geo Grace joins big sister Dusty Rose, who turned 1 last September.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 in Los Cabos, Mexico, first announced they were expecting again in September when Prinsloo, 28, took to Instagram to share a snap of her bare baby bump, captioning it, "ROUND 2."

My maniac. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

Later, Levine, 38, revealed to talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres that they were expecting another little girl — and he gave DeGeneres naming rights.

After all, when Prinsloo was pregnant with Dusty Rose, it was DeGeneres who came up with the child's name. (No word yet if DeGeneres can actually take credit for little Geo Grace's name.)

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See Adam Levine follow earpiece instructions from Ellen DeGeneres Play Video - 1:09 See Adam Levine follow earpiece instructions from Ellen DeGeneres Play Video - 1:09

The "Sugar" singer also implied that fans should expect the couple to have more kids in the future.

"I want a lot," he told DeGeneres. "I thrive in chaos. I really genuinely enjoy it."

As for his wife, Levine said she's on board with a big brood, too.

"She wants like 100 babies," he revealed, "but I don't know if I can do that."

Congratulations on your new bundle of joy, Adam and Behati!