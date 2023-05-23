Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, and the couple's two daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, make surprise cameo appearances in the new Maroon 5 video for the song "Middle Ground."

The video, released May 23, shows the family having plenty of fun together. Prinsloo's first appears in the video laughing and chatting with Levine and his bandmates at a picnic table. In other scenes, Prinsloo can be seen sitting in her husband's lap.

The Victoria's Secret model lies alongside Levine in a hammock as their playful daughters begin to climb all over them.

Later in the video, Levine plays a game of chess with one of his daughters, who gives him a kiss. The girls are also seen playing with bubbles outside and sitting alongside their mom as they watch Maroon 5 perform.

The video comes just two weeks after Prinsloo shared rare family photos May 9 on Instagram showing Levine, their daughters and their third child, who was born earlier this year, enjoying a beach vacation.

Sources confirmed the baby’s birth to NBC News on Jan. 30. The couple, who wed in 2014, have yet to reveal the name and sex of the baby.

Adam Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, and the couple's daughters, steal the show in Maroon 5's new video for "Middle Ground." Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

In September 2022, Levine became embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal when a model claimed in a since-deleted TikTok video that she and the musician engaged in an affair, using allegedly private messages between the two to substantiate her story.

The "Girls Like You" singer addressed the rumors in a message in a since-vanished Instagram story on Sept. 20, explaining that his online behavior with other women had “crossed the line.”

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote.

The Grammy winner denied having an affair but said his online behavior during a "regrettable period" in his life had been "inappropriate."

The singer told fans he had taken "pro-active steps" to "remedy" the situation with his family. He also said he was "naive and stupid" to have had jeopardized his marriage to Prinsloo.

“I take full responsibility,” he concluded. “We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”