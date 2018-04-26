share tweet pin email

On Showtime's "Shameless," William H. Macy plays a dad who's hardly a paragon of fatherhood. But in real life, it's a very different story.

Just take a look at this sweet and tender picture taken by his wife, Felicity Huffman, of Macy dancing with one of their daughters in her prom dress:

The girl tried on her prom dress. The dad took her for a spin. ï¸ @williamhmacy pic.twitter.com/jmrEdUCkec — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) April 24, 2018

We're so glad the sweet moment was caught on camera, and that Huffman posted it!

Macy, 68, and Huffman, 55, dated for 15 years before they finally tied the knot in 1997. Sofia was born in 2000, Georgia in 2002. (We suspect he's waltzing with Sofia, who's the right age for prom.)

FilmMagic/Getty Images William H. Macy, with daughters Georgia and Sofa, and wife Felicity Huffman in 2014.

"I'm glad I did it late in life," Macy told Closer magazine last November about becoming a parent when he was older. (He did get some experience as a youth, babysitting Joan Cusack and Jeremy Piven.)

"I had more patience, and I had money," he added. "I didn't think I'd ever be a father, and boy, do I really like it!"

A couple of Huffman's former "Desperate Housewives" stars spotted the photo, and couldn't contain their joy:

Omg be still my heart. Seems like she was just sitting on your lap in the makeup trailer. Xxoo mï¸ — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) April 24, 2018

This makes my heart explode — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) April 24, 2018

Clearly, there's a lot of love in this household.

We finally got away for a twenty year marriage celebration. Iâm crazy for this girl pic.twitter.com/wGY7GBAttP — William H. Macy (@WilliamHMacy) October 3, 2017

