911 call reveals panic at the scene after Bode Miller's toddler fell into pool

People can be heard pleading for help in the frantic 911 call made just moments after former Olympic skier Bode Miller’s 19-month-old daughter was found in a neighbor’s swimming pool.

"The baby fell in the pool," a woman tells the emergency dispatcher in a recording released by California authorities.

The dispatcher asks how long the toddler had been in the water.

“We don’t know,” the emotional female caller replies.

“About two minutes,” a voice in the background says.

“No, we don’t know,” the caller contradicts.

Emeline Miller, Miller's daughter with his wife, Morgan Beck, was with her parents Sunday at a neighbor’s home in Orange County, California. The toddler somehow made her way to the pool and fell in.

“There was nobody in the backyard, and unfortunately the little girl found a way into the backyard and the mom did everything she could," said Capt. Steve Concialdi of the Orange County Fire Authority. "As soon as she realized her daughter wasn't next to her, she went straight for the pool, pulled her out immediately, but it just goes to show you how quick a child can drown without a sound.”

Guests and paramedics who arrived performed CPR on the girl. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated.

Miller and Beck, a professional beach volleyball player, shared their tragedy a day later on social media, describing themselves as “beyond devastated.”

On Tuesday, the couple expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received following their daughter’s drowning death.

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time,” Miller wrote in an Instagram post showing the gold medal skier holding his 19-month-old daughter Emeline.

Beck wrote the same thing in a post that featured a picture of the toddler resting on her chest.

The two also are parents to a 3-year-old son, and are expecting a third child in October. Miller also has two additional children from previous relationships, a 5-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

Miller, who has won multiple World Cup titles and Olympic medals, served as an analyst for NBC Sports during this past February’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang.