A California fire department is sparking joy on Facebook.

After nine members of the Cucamonga Fire Department welcomed nine babies in four months, they celebrated with a photo shoot — and the images will melt your heart.

There are 7 girls and two boys. Courtesy of Lindsay Shook

“I had no idea it would go viral,” Gabrielle Costello, who posted the pictures, told TODAY Parents. “We just wanted to commemorate a special time and remember the moment.”

The first baby was born on March 10 and the last on July 12, Costello, who is a department spokesperson said. There are seven girls and two boys.

She and her firefighter husband, Logan Costello, are the proud parents of baby No. 8 — a daughter named Charlotte.

“OMG ovaries. This is extremely precious. I wonder if they all took a vacation at the same time or it was a rainy period,” wrote one person on Facebook. Added another, “Def not drinking the water there lol.”

Costello swears the pregnancies weren’t planned. “It’s just a coincidence,” she explained. But it was a lucky one.

“It’s brought everyone closer together, not just the nine firefighters, but also the wives,” Costello revealed. “We share tips and sleep schedules and all that kind of new mom stuff.”

Costello added that the women share a special bond. “Our husbands work 24 hour shifts. During fire season they are gone for weeks on end,” she told TODAY Parents. “It’s nice to have friends that understand the firefighter lifestyle.”

Last year, a similar photo session went viral featuring 7 firemen dads in Oklahoma posing with their newborns.