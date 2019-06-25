Lexi Rabe may be just a child, but she's already experienced her share of cruel bullying.

The 7-year-old actress, who plays the daughter of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in "Avengers: Endgame," filmed a heartbreaking video of herself asking fans to stop harassing her and her family.

"Hi, I'm Lexi Rabe and I'm only 7 years old and I mess up sometimes," she says in a short clip posted to her Instagram account, which is run by her mom, Jessica.

Lexi, who currently appears in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," goes on to explain that she sometimes acts "silly" in public, but that doesn't mean she should be criticized.

"If I go anywhere and I'm acting a little silly or I messed up or anything like that, I'm just 7 years old," she says, adding, "Please don't bully my family or me."

Lexi ends her emotional video by quoting her "Endgame" character. "I love you 3,000," she tells fans.

Rabe with her "Avengers: Endgame" co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

In the video's caption, Lexi's mom blasted the bullies who harass her child.

"I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied," she wrote. "And this kind of thing makes it (so) celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child."

Jessica went on to say that Lexi isn't always up for signing autographs. But that doesn't give fans the right to criticize her.

"Sometimes we're rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! ... We are not perfect!" she wrote.

She added that she talks to Lexi when she misbehaves, but never in public.

"We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries but then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes," she wrote.

In a separate post, the protective mom shared an image of Robert Downey Jr. to ask fans to help her stop harassment on Lexi's Instagram page.

"If you see someone saying unkind things ... PLEASE report their account to Instagram," she wrote in the caption, adding, "It takes a village!"