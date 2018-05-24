share tweet email

There’s something in the water at the Glenpool Fire Department in Oklahoma!

At least, that’s what the wife of one firefighter quipped when she posted this adorable photo:

Seven firefighters from one department welcomed newborns in the past 15 months. And clearly, the photo opportunity was too cute to pass up!

Avery Dykes Seven firefighters and their babies got together for an adorable photo.

On Sunday, Melanie Todd, who’s married to firefighter Dusty Todd (far right), posted the photo on Facebook.

"Something is in the water at the Glenpool Fire Station! firefamily #babyboom #5girls2boys#7babiesin1year," she wrote.

In it, the seven rugged men hold their little ones, the newborn girls wearing matching red headbands.

Avery Dykes, whose husband and baby are pictured third from the left, also took some photos of the group.

Getting all of the babies, five girls and two boys, to hold still for a nice shot, was anything but easy, she told TODAY.

Avery Dykes The Glenpool, Oklahoma, fireman and their babies have since made national headlines.

"It was crazy! We were all trying to get our babies to look and smile," Dykes said, adding that she was using toys to grab their attention. "Someone compared it to herding cats."

Over the next few days after, the photoshoot of the Oklahoma team and their little ones garnered national attention.

"We're really glad that we can bring smiles to people's faces when most of the news is negative and sad," she added. "We're happy that we've got a happy story that we can share with the world."