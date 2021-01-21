Meet your new president! 6 books introduce kids to Biden, Harris

After the pomp and circumstance of yesterday's historic Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, children might be curious about our country's new leaders. After all, some of them might not remember or might not have even been alive to have known presidents before Donald Trump.

We found six children's books that will help introduce kids to the new residents of the Oval Office — those with two legs, and those with four! — to help them with the transition and understand more about the people who will be guiding the United States for the next four years.

1. "Champ and Major: First Dogs," by Joy McCullough and Sheyda Abvabi Best

Amazon

Any kindergartner in a class Zoom can tell you that one of the most important thing to know about a new friend is what pets they have.

President Joe Biden's dog Champ is returning to Washington, D.C., where he lived when Biden was vice president. He'll be showing new dog on the block Major — who will be the first rescue dog to go from shelter to the White House — the ropes.

Author Joy McCullough told TODAY Parents, "Dogs bring so much warmth and fun and unconditional love to the people in their lives, and rescue dogs bring an extra measure of hope and new beginnings. These are all things I'm excited to see in the White House.”

2. "Kamala and Maya's Big Idea," by Meena Harris and Ana Ramírez González

Amazon

Vice President Kamala Harris's niece, author Meena Harris, wrote this book based about how even little girls can put their big ideas into action to effect change in their communities. Harris was inspired on a true story based on the childhood of her mother, attorney Maya Harris, and her aunt.

Harris herself is an attorney and has two little girls who children might have spotted at the inauguration.

3. "Joey: The Story of Joe Biden," by Dr. Jill Biden, Kathleen Krull, and Amy June Bates

Amazon

Who better to tell our kids about their new president than his wife, college English professor Dr. Jill Biden? Her book tells the story of the 46th President of the United States' childhood, starting in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he grew up as the oldest of four children, and following his life until he became the VP.

"At eight years old, Joey Biden was always ready for the ball," Biden wrote of the man who just caught a very important ball. "It didn't matter if he was the smallest boy on the team — baseball, football, basketball, whatever. No one was more competitive."

4. "Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice," by Nikki Grimes and Laura Freeman

Amazon

"Life is a story you write day by day. Kamala's begins with a name that means "lotus flower," wrote author Nikki Grimes. "See how her beautiful smile opens wide, like petals fanning across the water's surface? But you don't see the flower's roots. Her roots. They grow deep, deep, deep down. Let me show you."

Grimes explains how our new vice president became interested in social justice issues as a child by accompanying her parents to civil rights marches in their hometown of Oakland, California, and follows her path to the Senate. She also addresses the divorce of Harris's parents and how it resulted in her having to move and change schools — experiences many children will find relatable.

Amazon

This "Easy Reader — Level 2" book is perfect for children looking for more facts than story, with color illustrations and a glossary in the back to help with new vocabulary words. It will be great for school book reports and Presidential biography projects.

6. "Superheroes Are Everywhere," by Kamala Harris and Mechal Renee Roe

Amazon

In this book written by Vice President Harris herself, she reminds children to look for superheroes in their families, their schools, and their communities.

Moms, for example, have magic hugs and can make their children feel special. Teachers are superheroes because they show their students the world and help them chase their dreams.

Even children, Harris says, can be superheroes... They just need to live by the "Hero Code," which asks them to be kind, to stand up for what is right, and to be the best they can be.