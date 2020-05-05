5-year-old boy pulled over in Utah while driving to California to buy a Lamborghini

A 5-year-old boy from Utah wanted his mother to buy him a Lamborghini, and since she refused, he got in her car and attempted to drive to California himself to purchase one.

The child's planned multistate journey, however, ended roughly five minutes after he took the car when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over on the freeway Monday around noon.

In a dashcam video released by the department, the SUV the boy is driving is seen weaving across the freeway as cars and semi-trucks whizz past. The child pulls over to the shoulder of the road after the trooper activates his sirens.

"How old are you? You're 5 years old?" the trooper is heard saying. "Wow ... Where did you learn to drive a car?"

The boy said he had left his home in Ogden after he got into an argument with his mother because he wanted a Lamborghini and she told him no, according to a tweet by the highway patrol.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

"He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet," the tweet read. The luxurious sports cars can start as low as $200,000, depending on the model.

Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told NBC affiliate KSL in Salt Lake City that when trooper Rick Morgan stopped the vehicle he thought it was going to be an impaired driver, not a child.

Morgan said when he approached the SUV, the little boy was sitting on the edge of the seat so he could reach the pedals. His head barely reached the headrest behind the steering wheel.

The child only drove for about five minutes from his home to the freeway when he was stopped, KSL reported.

"I helped him get the car into park, shut the vehicle down and then we started to look for means to contact his parents," the trooper said.

The Highway Patrol was able to reach the boy's family, who said his parents were at work and had left him in the care of a sibling.

Street said no one was hurt and it's not believed that any property was damaged, but the boy's parents could still face charges.

"We're counting our blessings (nobody was hurt) but that doesn't mean a high-risk situation that put a lot of people's lives in jeopardy (didn't occur)," he said. "Based on that, we'll talk with the county attorney and see what charges they would like filed or screened with them and we'll do that."