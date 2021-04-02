At only 4 years old, Maliya Kabs already has quite an eclectic taste in music and some impressive singing chops, too.

The talented little lady is causing quite a stir after a YouTube video of her singing a hit Selena song to her father recently went viral and amassed over 2 million views.

The two-minute clip starts with Kabs and her father already in the middle of a conversation about her multilingual skills.

"Auntie Catia teach me Portuguese and Mummy teach me Twi and Teija taught me French, and you taught me Lingala," she says.

"Ok that's fair enough. Let's go back to Portuguese then. How do you say bye in Portuguese?" he asks the 4-year-old.

After Kabs answered correctly, her father teases her a bit, saying "When I was your age, I knew Japanese, I knew Chinese, I could speak in 12 different languages."

At first, Maliya listens intently. But then she has enough of his bragging and says, "Really Daddy? Can I just put on my songs?"

In the next moment, Kabs begins to belt out the song "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" by the late singer Selena and it's almost as if she's possessed by the musician's spirit for a minute.

The 4-year-old proudly sings the tune with plenty of attitude and she's also got her dance moves and hand gestures down pat. As she sways to the music in the front seat of her father's car, she puts on quite the show and he almost can't believe his eyes.

"How do you know this song?" he asks she doesn't miss a beat.

A few seconds later, the talented little girl says "Canta!" and informs her dad that that means "sing" in Spanish. When he doesn't join in, she brushes him off with her hand and keeps at it.

Dad, clearly growing impatient, checks his watch and shakes his head as his daughter forges ahead with her amazing rendition of the song.

Shortly afterwards, another Selena song, "Como La Flor" comes on that Kabs is excited about and she exclaims "This is my song!" and starts dancing and singing.

Dad seems to be into this one, and he starts to sing at her request. The 4-year-old is all at once confused and horrified as he stumbles over the lyrics and says "No, no, no, no, no" and turns down the volume.

"That's the song," he says, defending himself, but the moment has clearly passed.

"Let's go," Kabs says and starts to buckle her seatbelt.

"I thought we were singing the song," her dad says.

"Let's go. You're singing it wrong," she says without missing a beat.

This isn't the first time that Kabs and her father have enjoyed a delightful singing session together. The family has a pretty popular YouTube channel full of car singalongs, so we're sure we'll be hearing from them again!