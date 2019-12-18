A 4-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero by police after she called 911 when her mother fell unconscious and then helped first responders get through a locked door to come to her mother's aid.

Some quick thinking by Isla Glaser possibly saved her mother's life when she called for help at 7:54 a.m. on Dec. 6 after Haley Glaser was unresponsive in their home in Franklin Township, N.J., according to a news release by the Franklin Police Department.

New Jersey girl Isla Glaser, 4, is being hailed by local police for her quick thinking after she called 911 for help when her mother fell unconscious at their home. Franklin Township Police Department

"My mommy falled down. She can't talk," she told the 911 dispatchers in a recording obtained by NBC New York.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Dispatchers asked her if her mother was sleeping and if she could wake her up. After Glaser said no, they told her that help was on the way.

She also told the dispatchers that her 2-year-old sister and 1-year-old twin brothers were in the house, while her father was at work.

The little girl stayed on the line while also trying to quiet the family's barking dog until police arrived.

Police and first responders then talked to her through the front door and had her get on a chair so she could unlock it, according to police.

Haley Glaser was taken to a local hospital and treated for four days for a condition that was not disclosed by police.

"She is now home and recovering,'' police said in the news release. "If not for the swift and sure actions of Isla, this could have had a very different outcome."

Not only did little Isla have the composure to help her mother, she also made her siblings breakfast after help arrived and told them "mommy was going to be OK," according to police.

The police are thanking her in person on Wednesday, when she will visit the Franklin Police headquarters with her family to be honored for a job well done.