3 LGBTQ families share their personal journeys to parenthood

Fernández and Hughes then had two options: regular insemination or IVF. They went with regular insemination initially because IVF wasn’t covered under their health insurance. In hindsight, Fernández, a scientist by training, said after knowing the higher success rate of IVF and what they went through, she would’ve turned to IVF from the beginning.

It took six tries, with the fifth ending in miscarriage, before Fernández was finally able to successfully carry their two daughters, both via IVF.

“It's excitement and then disappointment, excitement, disappointment and then the hardest for sure was the miscarriage,” Fernández recalled. “I think different people react differently, but for me, I just needed to get back into the process as soon as possible. And you can't because ... all your hormones need to go down and you need to go back to normal. And that wait was also really painful because you just want to leave it behind and start again.”

"One of the beautiful things that I think is really coming out of the pandemic is I've been able to connect with people, because I was so sick and in bed like I wouldn't have been able to join in person, connecting when I was pregnant anyway. And because more people were sort of online, it allowed for more connections that way. And that's really blossomed into something really beautiful.” dannythetransdad / Instagram

Wakefield’s journey to becoming a parent was a complicated and difficult one.

Living alone in in rural Duvall, Washington, about 30 miles east of Seattle, he visited the emergency room six times during his pregnancy. He was initially dismissed by health care workers who didn't believe he was pregnant or experiencing pregnancy symptoms. Wakefield says he had to rely on a few close friends who helped him advocate for the necessary care he needed throughout his pregnancy.

"I was given this experience of carrying a child in my body, of growing this being I've always dreamt of having in this body that I've never felt super comfortable in. But for the first time in my life, as a nonbinary person, being able to carry my child in my masculine self, it was really healing in a lot of ways."

"A beautiful experience"

The Ruggieri-Lams welcomed Giovanni, now 7, in 2013 and Santino, now 5, in 2015 with the help of two different surrogates. “It was a beautiful experience for me and my husband both times," Lam said. "And we're so grateful that there are women out there that are willing to carry for families that can't have children of their own. So we are indebted to them for a lifetime for carrying both our children.”

Gio, 7, is biologically related to Lam (his Dada) while Tino, 5, is biologically related to Ruggieri-Lam (his Papa). juankasfoto / Instagram

Lam said becoming a dad was and continues to be a learning experience.

“I thought that I would meet a lot of gay families when we were going through the whole process, but we didn't,” Lam added. “It educated me that there's a lot of people that are heterosexuals that have issues of having children ... and that IVF is not such a surprising thing or it doesn't seem like it's such a taboo."

"I think it was hard for John," he continued. "Because he's at an age group where all of his friends, you know, opt out of having children because that was not even a possibility when he grew up. Having your own child biologically was ... a thing that you just wouldn't do as being a gay man."