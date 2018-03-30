29 jokes that will make your kid giggle this April Fools' Day

share tweet pin email

This year, the Easter holiday shares the calendar with another — sillier — day: April Fools' Day.

If playing practical jokes on your kids isn't your thing, we've got you covered with cute kid-appropriate jokes that are guaranteed to make your little ones giggle.

From Red Tricycle:

1. What do you call a dinosaur that's sleeping?

A dino-snore!

2. What is loud, fast and crunchy?

A rocket chip!

3. What did one plate say to the other plate?

Dinner is on me!

4. What is brown, hairy and wears sunglasses?

A coconut on vacation.

5. What do you call a droid that takes the long way around?

R2 detour.

6. Why was 6 afraid of 7?

Because 7, 8, 9.

7. What do you call a duck that gets all A’s?

A wise quacker.

8. Why did the cookie go to the hospital?

Because he felt crummy.

9. How much does it cost a pirate to get his ears pierced?

About a buck an ear.

10. What animal is always at a baseball game?

A bat.

11. How do we know that the ocean is friendly?

It waves!

12. How does a scientist freshen her breath?

With experi-mints!

13. Why can’t Elsa have a balloon?

Because she will let it go.

14. How do you make a tissue dance?

You put a little boogie in it.

15. What do you call a fake noodle?

An impasta.

16. What stays in the corner yet can travel all over the world?

A stamp.

17. Why was the picture sent to jail?

It was framed.

From Kidspot:

18. Mikey

Knock knock

Who's there?

Mikey!

Mikey who?

Mikey doesn't fit in the keyhole!

19. Beets

Knock knock

Who's there?

Beets!

Beets who?

Beets me!

20. Ice Cream

Knock knock

Who's there?

Ice cream!

Ice cream who?

Ice cream if you don't let me in!

21. Luke

Knock knock

Who’s there?

Luke!

Luke who?

Luke through the keyhole and you can see!

22. Frank

Knock knock

Who’s there?

Frank!

Frank who?

Frank you for being my friend!

23. Wooden Shoe

Knock knock

Who's there?

Wooden shoe!

Wooden shoe who?

Wooden shoe like to hear another joke?

From Baby Center:

24. Little Old Lady

Knock knock

Who's there?

Little old lady.

Little old lady who?

Wow, I didn't know you could yodel!

25. Lettuce

Knock knock

Who's there?

Lettuce.

Lettuce who?

Lettuce in, it's freezing out here!

26. What do you call cheese that's not yours?

Nacho cheese!

27. What did the mushroom say to the fungus?

You're a fun guy.

28. Why are fish so smart?

Because they live in schools!

29. What time do you go to the dentist?

At tooth-hurty!

