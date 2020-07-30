Sign up for our newsletter

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

And as this unprecedented summer of quarantine rolls on, we're feeling posts about trying to survive long, hot days with kids...big time.

If you're tired of enduring stories about video games, hearing, "Watch this, Mommy!" and cleaning up after everyone, we hear you. So grab a seat and laugh along with us as we give this week's funniest parents on the internet a round of well-deserved applause.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Best wishes to the happy couple!

Quarantine summer got my kids so bored they're staging weddings for their water bottles. — Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) July 28, 2020

What a relief!

I checked and Old Navy and Target are saying that joggers and sweatpants ARE still fashionable this upcoming fall season.

We are all safe. — Mommy Meme Jeans (@mommymemejeans) July 27, 2020

Bring it on, robbers!

A mother's work is never done.

It’s the end of a long day but there’s a long night ahead and another long day ahead. WTF. — Nigerian Mommy (@nigerianmommy) July 29, 2020

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

You have our condolences.

I love everything about my son, but I just had to watch him do a naked somersault and it was very tough to see. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) July 28, 2020

It's very invigorating!

See ya real soon!

I was feeling super confident in my new pin-up inspired, red polka dot bathing suit ‘til my daughter asked, “mommy, why are you dressed like Minnie Mouse?” — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) July 28, 2020

Seriously?

Neither are we!

My oldest just called the Big Dipper the Giant Scooper and I'm never correcting him. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) July 28, 2020

Super hot.

My wife and I are comparing bug bites if you want to know how to keep things fresh. — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) July 28, 2020

So. Many. Stories.

Following!

Tell them we said hi!

Gross, but accurate.

Not refilling the hand-soap dispenser is the 2020 equivalent to not changing the empty toilet-paper roll.



Apparently MOM is the only one who wipes AND washes her hands. — The Momster Club (@MomsterClub) July 29, 2020

Mom, watch. Watch, mom. Are you watching?

So much pee.

Seriously though, urine freaking everywhere.



- Parenting Boys, A Survival Guide — redyellowgreendance (@RYGdance) July 27, 2020

Please no.

They're not wrong...

Yes, precisely.

They never go away.

A wedgie but it’s just my kids constantly up my ass. — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) July 29, 2020

Julyed indeed!

For. Real.

A good thing to do when it’s 90 degrees is stay away from me. — TheMotherOctopus (@MotherOctopusKJ) July 19, 2020

Could have been either!

Vroom vroom!

My daughter just asked me a math question then proceeded to make motorcycle noises in case you were wondering how homeschooling went this year — Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) July 28, 2020

Sounds familiar.

It's true...

I wrote a book about pregnancy, it’s called “Not Everyone Glows”. — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) July 29, 2020

How dare you?

Good morning to everyone except me because I’m apparently the worst mommy ever for flushing my kid’s poop before they could look at it. — The Mommy Memeoirs (@mommymemeoirs) July 28, 2020

Have two, they said...

They never do.