Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The 29 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

And as this unprecedented summer of quarantine rolls on, we're feeling posts about trying to survive long, hot days with kids...big time.

If you're tired of enduring stories about video games, hearing, "Watch this, Mommy!" and cleaning up after everyone, we hear you. So grab a seat and laugh along with us as we give this week's funniest parents on the internet a round of well-deserved applause.

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Best wishes to the happy couple!

What a relief!

Bring it on, robbers!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDLtsG2AF61

A mother's work is never done.

You have our condolences.

It's very invigorating!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC_Rzl7lwiZ

See ya real soon!

Seriously?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDHAz9fFLiK

Neither are we!

Super hot.

So. Many. Stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDL9sG1DbRi

Following!

Tell them we said hi!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDMAdKhluHT

Gross, but accurate.

Mom, watch. Watch, mom. Are you watching?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDMGhqCDI01

So much pee.

Please no.

They're not wrong...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDMAIAIlso-

Yes, precisely.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDL5xzRloHm

They never go away.

Julyed indeed!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDJ1tSFDkat

For. Real.

Could have been either!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDMRb0qHtFU

Vroom vroom!

Sounds familiar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDMFBMvn5Yh

It's true...

How dare you?

Have two, they said...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDQ59EaAlIX

They never do.

3rd hour co-host share their most embarrassing moments on-air

July 30, 202003:46
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.