At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

While our days may be unpredictable right now, one thing's for sure: Parenting is tough sometimes and laughter is the best way to cope. Whether we're cracking jokes about our partners getting on our nerves or we're making the best of our worries about the upcoming school year, sometimes, you've got to laugh to make it through.

So join us as we count the funniest parents on social media this week. After all, we're all in this together!

Hi I have a question about kids and listening and that question is when do they start doing that — AsKateWouldHaveIt (@KateWouldHaveIt) August 17, 2020

Me, referring to my family who just stepped out without me. — Nigerian Mommy (@nigerianmommy) August 15, 2020

I dreamt of a lot of things that would happen when I was a mother one day.



My toddler waking me up to tell me “the floor is wet from my pee but don’t worry, I cleaned it with a pillow” was not on that list. Parenting is full of surprises y’all. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) August 15, 2020

My five year old nephew on being told we're going for a walk: I came here to have fun, I didn't come here to go outside. — Author Abby Jimenez (@AuthorAbbyJim) August 16, 2020

watching politicians discuss why we need mailboxes and how to get a tv star out of the white house while I browse kids desks on amazon to prepare for homeschooling while crying because i gave up sugar is NOT how i answered the five-years-from-now interview question — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) August 18, 2020

Four year olds will wake you up from your nap to tell you to enjoy your nap. Savage. — Marissa ✋🏼BIDEN/HARRIS 💙 (@michimama75) August 16, 2020

My kids were fighting over a giant ball of white and blue play doh, and I’m not sure what gave me more anxiety: the fighting or the fact that they mixed play doh colors. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) August 18, 2020

My son just informed me that Betta fish prefer to be left alone and highly value personal space. This fish is quite literally my spirit animal. — Christina Crawford (@mommy_dopest) August 17, 2020

Award for the best actress goes to my 7YO for her performance as a starving deprived child right before bedtime — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) August 17, 2020

I want Michelle Obama to run every aspect of my life right down to my bangs. — redyellowgreendance (@RYGdance) August 18, 2020

Are you happily married or did your husband just walk past the full trash can for the 3rd time? — VodkaAndStringCheese (@VodkaAndCheeze) August 16, 2020

My wife has started watching TikToks on our TV instead of her tablet - what fresh new hell is this?!? — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) August 16, 2020

College kid calls after 11pm and asks if I’m sleeping. Well yes, because it’s Monday night and I’m 48. Feel free to call back at a reasonable hour though, like 5am, when I’ll be wide awake. — BeckyWasHere (@anotherbecky429) August 18, 2020

Yep.