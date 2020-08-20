Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

While our days may be unpredictable right now, one thing's for sure: Parenting is tough sometimes and laughter is the best way to cope. Whether we're cracking jokes about our partners getting on our nerves or we're making the best of our worries about the upcoming school year, sometimes, you've got to laugh to make it through.

So join us as we count the funniest parents on social media this week. After all, we're all in this together!

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

We'd like to know, too!

Thank goodness they're gone!

Throw it out!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CECoFuUD9dU

Don't worry mom, I've got this!

This is a whole mood.

All these things and more!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD2dN9-gBuU

We'll allow it.

Maybe...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD7kwSVhGsJ

Not even close.

Is it over yet?

#heartless

A day in the life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEEnCCkAq2F

That's a toss-up, really!

Such a conundrum.

Who knew?

Accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD8vbIngHXC

An inspiring performance...

Samesies.

#spotthepapabear

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD7PAIalbPk

You can't be both.

Shout, shout, let it all out!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD3g8ZfJUZo

Oh boy...

Get with it, kid!

Yep.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD6YsdqlzP8

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.