At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

While summer decisions usually involve what flavor popsicles to buy at the grocery store or where to go on vacation, summer 2020 is all about deciding what to do about school in the fall or whether or not it's safe to go to the grocery store as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Tough decisions can make life stressful, so we've rounded up some of the funniest parents online this week to lighten your mental load.

So laugh along with us as we highlight some of the best posts on social media. Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Probably not

If you’re not using Barbie and Ken to make passive aggressive comments to your husband while you play with your kid, are you even married? — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) July 15, 2020

We're impressed!

We won't argue

Watching dads try to make friends is like watching middle school girls handle their first crush and you can’t tell me any different. — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) July 15, 2020

Cool story, kid.

For all my parents out there, going through this every morning. pic.twitter.com/Akc79Lamfw — Marcus A. Stricklin (@marcusthetoken) July 12, 2020

Why, tho?

#lifewithteens

Me: I bought apple juice because it was buy one get one free.



My teenager without taking out her airpods: DID YOU SAY SOMEONE BOUGHT A GOOSE TO GO UNDER THE CHRISTMAS TREE?? — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 15, 2020

Count your blessings, kids.

Oh, the hormones...

I'm "cried when Anne Hathaway is crowned Queen of Genovia" weeks pregnant. — The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) July 15, 2020

Sounds about right

Yup.

She said "please."

This quarantine has prompted a lot of questions from my wife like "when will things get back to normal" and "when are you going back to the office" and "can you please go do that somewhere else" — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) July 16, 2020

Yes. Yes I did.

Whatever works!

Of course

Of course the pandemic happened the year I decided I was going to stop being such a socially awkward weirdo and try to make friends. — 𝔻𝕒𝕚𝕤𝕖𝕕&𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕦𝕤𝕖𝕕🌻 (@ihoplollipop) July 16, 2020

Accurate.

Sssh!

The struggle is real

Let us know when you find out

Have kids, they said...

Had to throw out about $100 worth of meat bc my kid changed the fridge temperature to ‘vacation mode’ just for shits and giggles.



Just in case you were thinking about starting a family. — Emily🌹 (@BuriedInBabies) July 15, 2020

Such a fun age

Anything goes!

So hot

You know what’s sexy AF?! Someone who cares about others and not just themselves. Like a mask-wearer. — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) July 14, 2020

A pirate's life for me!

Not today!