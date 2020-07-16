Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

The 24 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

While summer decisions usually involve what flavor popsicles to buy at the grocery store or where to go on vacation, summer 2020 is all about deciding what to do about school in the fall or whether or not it's safe to go to the grocery store as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Tough decisions can make life stressful, so we've rounded up some of the funniest parents online this week to lighten your mental load.

So laugh along with us as we highlight some of the best posts on social media. Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Probably not

We're impressed!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCd3XGcglMI

We won't argue

Cool story, kid.

Why, tho?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCgMpaAgYWT

#lifewithteens

Count your blessings, kids.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CClWfjYDHGL

Oh, the hormones...

Sounds about right

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCgSxpdFg-D

Yup.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCj8xkqA_Cg

She said "please."

Yes. Yes I did.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCmV9mtjFCH

Whatever works!

Of course

Accurate.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCpTilcj4g5

Sssh!

The struggle is real

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCgiTEDHy3M

Let us know when you find out

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCmd2DXpFyu

Have kids, they said...

Such a fun age

https://www.instagram.com/p/CChJYGxFAll

Anything goes!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCg0umMAELY

So hot

A pirate's life for me!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCgXVjIlXNF

Not today!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCoFavcFHDG

Hoda and Jenna swap stories about their kids’ candid comments

Feb. 25, 202002:52
