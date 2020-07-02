At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

July is here, and as summer rages on, we've received more than a few good laughs from our favorite funny parents about the challenges of getting kids packed up for the community pool or wrangling them for sunscreen application.

One of the best ways to cope with stress is laughter. So, as we all continue to practice social distancing while attempting to stay sane, read along with us as we recap the funniest parents online this week.

It could be worse.

Just remember, no matter how bad your day is going, there are some parents out there with white furniture — ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) July 1, 2020

Nothing to see here...

Oh nothing, just scooping out the bubbles from the bath for my toddler who requested a bubble bath. — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) July 1, 2020

Yep.

You can't have both!

You can either have low blood pressure or be the parent responsible for putting sunscreen on your kids face. — ViralDads (@viraldads) June 28, 2020

It's OK to have a favorite, right?

Will it ever stop? Yo, I don't know.

Vanilla Ice is trending because he is throwing a concert in Texas for the 4th of July.



If you go to this concert and catch COVID, don't ask anyone to stop, collaborate, and listen to your dumbass. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) July 2, 2020

Oops.

Husband: The goods news is that our credit card bill will be super low since we've been in quarantine



Me: 😬 — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) June 30, 2020

Summer fun!

My toddler’s desire to play in the pool is equally matched by her determination to stay completely dry so trips to the pool are a blast, ya’ll. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) July 1, 2020

Please and thank you.

Noted.

I just spent 30 minutes in a car arguing with 3 Kids about why you can’t stare at the sun.



So if any of you are hoping future generations are going to fix anything; there is your answer. — Dad and Disorderly (@dadanddisorderl) June 30, 2020

So. Tired.

Sorry about that, kid.

The year is 2054. My son sits down for his documentary.



Reporter: So what would you say led to your impressive and horrifying killing spree?



Him: Well I think it all began when I was six and my mom threw out my collection of kazoos I’d made from toilet paper rolls — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) June 30, 2020

Hunker down!

Mama's still fancy!

Ouch!

Good luck robbing my house. My home security system is LEGOs on the floor. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 29, 2020

Santa's watching!

For all you parents out there who are losing hope...just remember that Christmas is officially halfway here, so it’s now perfectly acceptable to use it as leverage to get your rambunctious crotch goblins to behave. — Tortured by Toddlers (@TorturedByTots) June 30, 2020

Turn. It. Down.

100%.