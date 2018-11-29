Get the latest from TODAY

By Scott Stump

Finding a new spot to put the Elf on the Shelf every day can be a chore sometimes after a long day when there's just no time for creativity.

Santa's little helper is there to keep an eye on the kids and let them know Christmas is coming, but he can be high maintenance when you're fresh out of ideas.

Thankfully, there are plenty of parents who have pulled off hilarious displays and genius scenes for their own Elf on the Shelf that you can borrow from.

Here are some of the most creative displays out there, from the intricate to the simple, to keep kids smiling (and honest) all the way until St. Nick comes down the chimney.

1. KEEPER OF THE NAUGHTY LIST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqxRBBtggfk

You better believe he's watching, kids. You'll want to stay in that column on the right.

2. MARSHMALLOWS ROASTING ON AN OPEN FIRE

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqu7Po-HR8p

A perfect snack for the Christmas season!

3. MAKIN' COPIES

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqvl3T0AD_q/

Just in case the elf needs a back-up.

4. BUBBLE BATH

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqwaPiwh1oE/

Hey, elves have long days and need to unwind, too.

5. TAKING A SNOOZE

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc6AVEyDMn2/

If you need him, he'll be taking a nap on the towel rack.

6. SILENCE OF THE KIDS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqvfeuJljgD

Are the lambs still screaming, Clarice? Nope, it's just your kids screaming with joy after they see this. OK, maybe terror.

7. GET PUMPED UP

https://www.instagram.com/p/SOXqk3K8K6

The elf has to work off some of those holiday cookies.

8. SNOW ANGEL

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqw5acMFreb

Who doesn't like making some snow angels around Christmas time?

9. STUCK IN THE OVEN

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqwm_lhB-60

Elves to the rescue!

10. CHILLIN' AT THE BEACH

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqBiRG7lBpO

Get in that summer frame of mind when it's freezing out.

11. ON STRIKE

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqw05pfH8f7/

If the kids are being naughty, have the elves break out the picket signs.

12. FLYING DOWN A SNOWY HILL

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqwPEdng3-s

Make it look like the elf is going down your kid's favorite hill.

13. HOLY ELF ON THE SHELF BATMAN!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bqwy_HchqJI

Saved (or dunked) by a superhero!

14. TAKING AN 'ELFIE'

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNFn5gRA3jB

Looking good!

15. GONDOLA TRIP

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqwbGM2nRvz

It's like going to Venice without even leaving the house.

16. A GAME OF TWISTER

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaYO6RwDMnl

Show off your elf's flexibility.

17. MOVIE NIGHT

https://www.instagram.com/p/SuZv_SQr0-

Elves watching "Elf!"

18. CIRCUS ELF

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqtF6zMA-YA/

See how tall the kids are getting with an elf on some wrapping paper stilts.

19. MMMM, DONUTS

https://www.instagram.com/p/hlU8icG3qi

Can't keep the elves away from the sweet, sweet donuts.

20. MAGIC SHOW

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNAHzxXDTcd

Can I have a volunteer for a lovely assistant?

21. BRUSH YOUR TEETH

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqxbINRBS31

If the kids don't brush their teeth before going to bed, the elf will know.

