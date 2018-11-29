Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Scott Stump

Finding a new spot to put the Elf on the Shelf every day can be a chore sometimes after a long day when there's just no time for creativity.

Santa's little helper is there to keep an eye on the kids and let them know Christmas is coming, but he can be high maintenance when you're fresh out of ideas.

Thankfully, there are plenty of parents who have pulled off hilarious displays and genius scenes for their own Elf on the Shelf that you can borrow from.

Here are some of the most creative displays out there, from the intricate to the simple, to keep kids smiling (and honest) all the way until St. Nick comes down the chimney.

1. KEEPER OF THE NAUGHTY LIST

You better believe he's watching, kids. You'll want to stay in that column on the right.

2. MARSHMALLOWS ROASTING ON AN OPEN FIRE

A perfect snack for the Christmas season!

3. MAKIN' COPIES

Just in case the elf needs a back-up.

4. BUBBLE BATH

Hey, elves have long days and need to unwind, too.

5. TAKING A SNOOZE

If you need him, he'll be taking a nap on the towel rack.

6. SILENCE OF THE KIDS

Are the lambs still screaming, Clarice? Nope, it's just your kids screaming with joy after they see this. OK, maybe terror.

7. GET PUMPED UP

The elf has to work off some of those holiday cookies.

8. SNOW ANGEL

Who doesn't like making some snow angels around Christmas time?

9. STUCK IN THE OVEN

Elves to the rescue!

10. CHILLIN' AT THE BEACH

Get in that summer frame of mind when it's freezing out.

11. ON STRIKE

If the kids are being naughty, have the elves break out the picket signs.

12. FLYING DOWN A SNOWY HILL

Make it look like the elf is going down your kid's favorite hill.

13. HOLY ELF ON THE SHELF BATMAN!

Saved (or dunked) by a superhero!

14. TAKING AN 'ELFIE'

Looking good!

15. GONDOLA TRIP

It's like going to Venice without even leaving the house.

16. A GAME OF TWISTER

Show off your elf's flexibility.

17. MOVIE NIGHT

Elves watching "Elf!"

18. CIRCUS ELF

See how tall the kids are getting with an elf on some wrapping paper stilts.

19. MMMM, DONUTS

Can't keep the elves away from the sweet, sweet donuts.

20. MAGIC SHOW

Can I have a volunteer for a lovely assistant?

21. BRUSH YOUR TEETH

If the kids don't brush their teeth before going to bed, the elf will know.