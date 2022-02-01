21 inspiring quotes celebrating Black history to share with your kids

In celebration of Black history, we've rounded up quotes from inspirational icons like Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress, and Claudette Colvin, a pioneer of the 1950s civil rights movement.

This collection of inspirational quotes to share with kids also includes powerful words from Alicia Garza, civil rights activist and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the late theologian Desmond Tutu.

Share these 21 empowering quotes with your kids, and take the time to tell your children about the impact each had on history.

TODAY

—Coretta Scott King, civil rights leader and wife of Martin Luther King Jr.

TODAY

—Shirley Chisholm, first black woman elected to Congress

TODAY

—Kamala Harris, first female vice president of the United States

TODAY

—Frederick Douglass, abolitionist

TODAY

—Martin Luther King Jr., minister and civil rights activist

TODAY

—Ella Fitzgerald, American jazz singer

TODAY

—Muhammad Ali, professional boxer

TODAY

—Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States

TODAY

—Claudette Colvin, civil rights pioneer

TODAY

—Booker T. Washington, educator and author

TODAY

—Rosa Parks, civil rights activist

TODAY

—Serena Williams, professional tennis player

TODAY

—Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States

TODAY

—Phylicia Rashad, actress

TODAY

—Robert F. Smith, investor

TODAY

—Alicia Garza, civil rights activist and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement

TODAY

—Susan L. Taylor, journalist

TODAY

—Desmond Tutu, cleric and theologian

TODAY

—Jesse Owens, Olympic track and field athlete

TODAY

—Maya Angelou, writer, poet and activist

TODAY

—Oprah Winfrey, talk show host, actress and producer

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related: