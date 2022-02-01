21 inspiring quotes celebrating Black history to share with your kids

In celebration of Black history, we've rounded up quotes from inspirational icons like Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress, and Claudette Colvin, a pioneer of the 1950s civil rights movement.
This collection of inspirational quotes to share with kids also includes powerful words from Alicia Garza, civil rights activist and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the late theologian Desmond Tutu.
Share these 21 empowering quotes with your kids, and take the time to tell your children about the impact each had on history.
—Coretta Scott King, civil rights leader and wife of Martin Luther King Jr.
—Shirley Chisholm, first black woman elected to Congress
—Kamala Harris, first female vice president of the United States
—Frederick Douglass, abolitionist
—Martin Luther King Jr., minister and civil rights activist
—Ella Fitzgerald, American jazz singer
—Muhammad Ali, professional boxer
—Barack Obama, 44th president of the United States
—Claudette Colvin, civil rights pioneer
—Booker T. Washington, educator and author
—Rosa Parks, civil rights activist
—Serena Williams, professional tennis player
—Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States
—Phylicia Rashad, actress
—Robert F. Smith, investor
—Alicia Garza, civil rights activist and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement
—Susan L. Taylor, journalist
—Desmond Tutu, cleric and theologian
—Jesse Owens, Olympic track and field athlete
—Maya Angelou, writer, poet and activist
—Oprah Winfrey, talk show host, actress and producer
