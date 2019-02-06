Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 7:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Meghan Holohan

Since 2014, Birth Becomes Her — an international community of birth photographers founded by Monet Nicole and Jennifer Mason — has presented awards for the best birth and newborn photography. This year, judges evaluated 1,200 images from photographers around the world to award first, second and third place prizes in five categories, including: in hospital, out-of-hospital, black and white, color and postpartum.

Nicole and Mason hope that by sharing stunning pictures of labor, delivery and the postpartum experience they will remind women they have choices when it comes to childbirth. But they also want to educate the public about what birth looks like, which means many of the pictures show the physical and emotional realities of birth and might be too sensitive for some readers.

