Predictions for the top baby names of 2018 are in…

Parents are keeping it classic.

A list of predictions for the most popular baby names in 2018 include some familiar monikers at the top spots.

Among boys, Noah and Liam remained in first and second place, according to Names.org. The boys' list also saw a rise for Benjamin, Oliver, Elijah and Lucas over last year’s rankings.

For girls, Olivia, Emma and Ava locked up the top three spots. Meanwhile, Charlotte, Mia, Harper and Amelia saw slight upticks.

Shutterstock Names.org compiled the list based on trends from recent years and visitors to its website.

The Social Security Administration doesn’t release its official list of top baby names until the summer, so Names.org compiled its information based on recent Social Security data, as well as visitor information from its own website.

Names.org was originally started in 1998 as TheMeaningOfNames.org but rebranded as Names.org after the site was acquired in 2015.

Its prediction list for 2018 also include some trendy names that could crack the top 10 this year. For girls, they include Sophia/Sofia, Ella/Ellie and Zoey and Zoë. Watch for Jackson/Jaxon, Grayson/Greyson and Aiden/Ayden for boys.

Here is the full list that Names.org predicts will be the most popular boy and girl names in 2018:

Girls:

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Mia Sophia Isabella Harper Amelia Evelyn

Boys: