At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As the pandemic continues, parents are trying to decide what to do about sending (or not sending) kids to school in the fall, everyone's scrambling to file their taxes by June 15 and there's talk of Kanye West running for president. Just another bizarre week.

So laugh along with us as we highlight some of the best posts from our favorite funny parents on social media. Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Solid brag.

I’m not saying I’m an expert at avoiding things, but in my three years of being a parent I’ve managed not to see any of the Frozen movies so you tell me. — The Mommy Memeoirs (@mommymemeoirs) July 8, 2020

Completely normal.

Is it normal to want to cry if you just have three chicken wings and your kid wants one?

...Asking for a friend — Sandra O (@nigerianmommy) July 8, 2020

This is real.

Every day is a winding road.

That's...not what we meant.

me: i wish steaks were cheaper



dollar tree: hey yo we have ribeye for $1



me: not like that — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) July 7, 2020

Clowns are scary, though...

With all the people who are supportive of Kanye, I truly miss the days when we had to wonder if creepy people in clown costumes were trying to kill us. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) July 5, 2020

A girl after our own hearts.

Hey, it counts.

#somuchbetter

Any kid who says being an adult is “so much better” is hereby invited to attend my 2:00 call with my accountant to discuss filing a tax extension. #killme #taxes — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) July 7, 2020

Now that's vacation!

It's just not a real family road trip until you are all packed and get halfway down the driveway... without one of your children. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) July 7, 2020

We love a fast learner!

#funmom

Don’t ever accuse me of not being a fun mom.



I just told my kids that if they behaved and listened to me all day, we would hit up the automated car wash as a reward. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) July 8, 2020

It's a wild time.

Hip, single friend: What's new with you?



Me *Squeals excitedly: We got a hammock!



Her:



I'm telling ya, Old age is LIT ya'll! — Christina Crawford (@Xtina_Crawford) July 9, 2020

Glad you showed up, babe.

Use common sense.

I can’t believe I need to say this, but wash your hands, wear a mask, maintain social distance, and don’t vote for Kanye. — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) July 7, 2020

Have kids, they said...

Have kids so when one has a birthday the other melts down because it’s not also their birthday. — Mama Llama Puff 🦙💨 (@mamallamapuff) July 9, 2020

Silver lining!

The good thing about schools reopening in my town is that I can play Fortnite again at lunch without getting blown up by a 6th grader. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 9, 2020

Good to know!

Parenting win!

No one asked you, Susan!