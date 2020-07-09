Download the TODAY app for the latest in news

The 20 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.

By Terri Peters

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

As the pandemic continues, parents are trying to decide what to do about sending (or not sending) kids to school in the fall, everyone's scrambling to file their taxes by June 15 and there's talk of Kanye West running for president. Just another bizarre week.

So laugh along with us as we highlight some of the best posts from our favorite funny parents on social media. Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Solid brag.

Completely normal.

This is real.

Every day is a winding road.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCPaBg2pP7q

That's...not what we meant.

Clowns are scary, though...

A girl after our own hearts.

Hey, it counts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCQ3neTlca-

#somuchbetter

Now that's vacation!

We love a fast learner!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCV54eCDzuL

#funmom

It's a wild time.

Glad you showed up, babe.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCU30SgFAA4

Use common sense.

Have kids, they said...

Silver lining!

Good to know!

Parenting win!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCUuFOSgxmr

No one asked you, Susan!

