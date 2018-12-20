Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By TODAY

With less than one week until Christmas, there's only a little time to place those last-minute online orders. If you're still looking for gift ideas on a budget, stocking stuffers or fun add-on gifts, we have some great options.

These are 20 of our favorite gifts for everyone in the family. No matter who you're looking for, we're sure they'll like one of these affordable options.

Gifts for Her

1. Dr. Jart Mask Sheet Set, $28, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

This set of six face masks is great for relaxing at home after a long day. Any woman in your life will appreciate a little self-care.

2. Wrinkle Cream by Olay Professional, $28, Amazon

The Hydra firming cream is a professionally designed moisturizer that helps optimize elasticity and firmness, according to Amazon. The description says it should help with any face concerns from wrinkles and lines to dryness.

3. Kate Spade 'Heart of Hold' Bracelet, $28 (usually $32), Amazon

Know a woman with a heart of gold? Gift her this bracelet as a reminder. We think it's gorgeous.

4. Oliver Rocket Bath Bomb Set, $20, Amazon

If someone you know loves to take warm baths on cold winter nights, this bath bomb set is perfect. They are extra fizzy and come in six different fragrances — from lavender to moonlight rose.

5. Tyvek Paper Printed Watch, $19, Amazon

This mind-blowing gift is a digital watch made out of paper-like Tyvek material. It's splash-proof and tear-proof.

6. Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light, $19, Amazon

This ring light might just be the secret to taking the perfect selfie every time. It's great for teens or a friend who just loves a good selfie.

7. Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish, $19, Amazon

Have a friend who loves a good mani-pedi? Get her some fun shades of gel nail polish.

8. USB Heated Mouse Pad Hand Warmer, $20, Amazon

If you have someone in your life who is always working and/or always cold, then they will definitely appreciate this creative gift. It will keep hands nice and warm while working on the coldest days.

Gifts for Him

1. Universal Travel Adapter, $20, Amazon

If your dad, partner or friend is constantly traveling, this is a must-have. This all-in-one travel adapter works in more than 150 countries.

2. Amazon Echo Dot, $30, Amazon

The new generation of the Echo Dot is here! This voice-controlled virtual assistant is a gift your dad will adore. Ask Alexa to check the weather, read the news, control your lights or play songs.

3. What Do You Meme Party Game, $30, Amazon

This hilarious game is perfect for game nights with family and friends. Compete to create the funniest memes possible.

4. Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer, $16, Amazon

Help wine breathe with this handy portable aerator. Anyone who loves wine needs this!

5. Oster Cordless Wine Opener, $18, Amazon

Another gift that the wine-enthusiast in your life needs? An electric wine opener and accessories set. You will score high marks with this rechargeable corkscrew, charger, foil cutter and wine stopper set.

6. Electric Pepper Grinder, $23, Amazon

This ceramic grinder was designed to help peppercorn fall more easily. If a man in your life loves to cook then he will like this gift.

7. Motion Sensor LED Toilet Bowl Light, $16, Amazon

Kids (and adults!) will love this clip-on LED light for the toilet bowl. It responds to motion and lights up in 16 colors so you won't have to use the bathroom in the dark again.

Gifts for Kids

1. 80-piece Block Set, $15, Amazon

These building blocks are frustration-free for the littlest builders. They can be easily stacked and pulled apart to inspire creativity in toddlers.

2. Basic Fun Space Invaders Retro Mini Arcade Game, $17, Amazon

The perfect stocking stuffer for kids or kids at heart, this mini Pac-Man will delight retro gaming fans of any age.

3. Mattel Lil' Gleemerz Doll, $20, Amazon

This little guy was named one of Amazon’s Top 100 Toys & Games of 2018. The Lil’ Gleemerz are interactive toys that light up and speak!

4. Hatchimals CollEggtibles Neon Nightglow, $13 (usually $20), Amazon

This stocking stuffer is perfect for the Hatchimal-obsessed little ones in your family. The 12-pack egg carton includes 10 Hatchimals CollEGGtibles in their eggs, two Hatchimals CollEGGtibles out of their eggs and a collectors' map. Whoa!

5. KLUTZ Make Your Own Mini Erasers Toy, $21, Amazon

This fun craft kit allows kids to be creative and make their own mini erasers that they can show off at school. It includes enough clay to make about 25 erasers.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!