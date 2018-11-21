Get the latest from TODAY
While eating a delicious meal with loved ones this Thanksgiving is definitely one of the highlights of the celebration, it's also a time to give thanks, get excited about sharing traditions, be grateful for what we have and show appreciation and gratitude to those who lend a helping hand.
If you're looking to teach your kids about what it means to be thankful this time of year, here are some our favorite Thanksgiving quotes.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey reminds us to focus on what we have rather than what we don't have.
Savannah Guthrie
Thanksgiving kicks off a special time to share traditions old and new with kids, family and friends.
John F. Kennedy
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.
Late President John F. Kennedy's simple reminder is to share your appreciation and show it, too.
Hoda Kotb
It's a busy time of year, but don't forget to enjoy it all.
Dalai Lama
The Dalai Lama teaches us that gratefulness is a choice we can make.
Craig Melvin
Kids' reactions to the excitement of the holiday season are always priceless.
Marilyn Monroe
Always remember to smile and look up at what you got in life.
The glass is half full, not half empty. There's always room to fill it up with even more.
Willie Nelson
It's pretty magical, as Willie Nelson explains, when you change your way of thinking.
Kathie Lee Gifford
Many moms and dads will agree that there's nothing quite like a full house over the holidays.
Maya Angelou
When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.
This is the best season for giving back!
Al Roker
Even if loved ones aren't close by, take a moment to let them know how important they are to you.
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire is right! These things really are what matters.
Ellen DeGeneres
I'm grateful for everything. I'm grateful for my health, and I'm so grateful for the love in my life.
Big or small, there are so many things in life to be grateful for.
Jenna Bush Hager
Family has different meaning for everyone.
Princess Diana
Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.
There's no time like the present to give back to your community or do something kind for a stranger, as Princess Diana's words remind us.
Sheinelle Jones
This is what the holiday season means for people around the globe.
Guy Fieri
Now's a great time to remember those who are risking their lives to protect us.
Jennifer Lopez
I'm grateful for everything I have. I'm grateful for it all. I'm grateful for love most of all because I have a lot of it in my life.
Love is all around you if you just take a moment to realize how many people truly care about you.
Dylan Dreyer
Yes, the holidays can be stressful, but be sure to enjoy all that the most wonderful time of the year has to offer.