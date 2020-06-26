At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Because when the kids won't go to sleep and the teens think we're lame, there's not much left to do other than laugh about it and move on.

If your week has been filled with toddler-related plumbing incidents, tween eye-rolls and lots of marital miscommunications, you'll relate. Sit back and laugh along with us, because we've made it through another week.

Not anymore...

One of the kids woke me up to ask if I was still sleeping, if any of you were thinking of having children. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) June 25, 2020

Same

I may not have caught the virus but I’ve managed to catch a few pounds, some anxiety and a taste for social distance. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) June 22, 2020

Buzz buzz!

And then after the murder hornets, NASCAR will lead the war against racial inequality... — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 23, 2020

Parenting teaches us a lot

Has anyone threatened to take away TV from racists when they throw tantrums about flags or statues being removed?



That method works on most toddlers. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) June 23, 2020

They're plotting against you

Sorry, kids

Kids: mom, I heard the pool was open. Can we go?



Me: *thinking about trying to put on my swimsuit* nope still not safe, sorry! — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) June 22, 2020

To each their own!

My husband just told me he wants a divorce.



Actually his exact words were “I think it would be cool for the whole family to live in an RV and travel the country for a year,” but tomato, to-mah-to — Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) June 24, 2020

#yogapantsforlife

I can't remember the exact question, but I know that elastic waistbands are the answer. — Christina Crawford (@mommy_dopest) June 22, 2020

Godspeed.

Uh-oh

Today I over heard my 3 year-old son say 'Privyet' which is 'Hello' in Russian. I found this rather curious so I checked Youtube and he's been watching Russian cartoons. I guess what I'm saying is, @CIA @FBI I believe the Soviets have compromised my son what do i do — Yukon Guzman 🇨🇦🇩🇪🇮🇪 (@GrahamKritzer) June 23, 2020

Everything's fine.

Goodnight, babe!

If you and your spouse don’t fall asleep at night with your backs to each other staring at your phones while they charge are you even married? — MidwestEvan 🧀 (@MidwestEvan) June 20, 2020

It could be

"There goes the baker with his tray like always..."

3 has been watching “Beauty and the Beast” all morning and now she’s saying “bonjour” everytime she walks into a room. Don’t tell me screentime is bad for kids, this bish is speaking French. — Mommy Uncensored (@amomuncensored) June 24, 2020

Those Wild Kratts though...

You know you’re a mom when your crushes are actors on your kids’ shows. — Lessons from the Minivan (@FromMinivan) June 23, 2020

Killin' it

I was talking to my son and he casually pulled a bag of chips out from under his pillow, and started eating without breaking eye contact



He living his best life — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) June 23, 2020

Yup

Where do they all come from?

Yeah. She's good.

Sometimes I worry about my daughter getting the wrong ideas about romantic relationships, but as we were eating, I overheard heard her mutter “I’m gonna marry this burrito,” so...nah, she’s good. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) June 24, 2020

Toilets ARE intriguing...

“What to Expect When You’re Expecting” did not include having to fish toothbrushes and underwear out of the u-bend in the toilet because the 3-year-old got curious. — Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) June 24, 2020

They grow up so fast!