/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters
At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.
Because when the kids won't go to sleep and the teens think we're lame, there's not much left to do other than laugh about it and move on.
If your week has been filled with toddler-related plumbing incidents, tween eye-rolls and lots of marital miscommunications, you'll relate. Sit back and laugh along with us, because we've made it through another week.
Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.