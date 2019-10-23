Candy corn isn't the only thing that's sweet this time of year, as every fall expectant parents get excited to share their news with a bit of pumpkin flair.
From carved pumpkins that spread the big news to T-shirts that "reveal" a little extra skeleton popping up on the expectant mom's version, there's an overwhelming amount of creativity and fun when it comes to Halloween-themed pregnancy announcements.
We asked TODAY Parents' and Kathie Lee and Hoda Facebook fans to share their spook-tacular announcements with us. Take a look at some of our favorites below as well as others that we've found on Pinterest. They're sure to help inspire you how to announce that you have a bun in the oven (or a little pumpkin in the patch) this Halloween.
1. No tricks here!
2. There's a surprise inside.
3. A little pumpkin is on the way.
4. Some little witches are brewing up something big.
5. There are two baby skeletons on the way!
6. The pumpkin patch is growing.
7. It's a family affair.
8. Oh hey, little pumpkin.
9. This is the sweetest treat of them all.
10. This isn't your average jack-o-lantern.
11. Boo!
12. There's something coming...
13. There's a pumpkin for everyone... even baby.
14. Show off your pumpkin carving skills.
15. Make way for baby.
16. And when in doubt, write it out.
