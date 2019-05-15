Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 8:53 PM UTC By Julie Loffredi

TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Looking to celebrate a recent high school or college graduate?

Honor their academic achievement with a special gift — whether a personalized keepsake, an inspirational book, or a practical present to get him or her ready for that next big opportunity.

Here's some of our top picks that are sure to pass the test. Plus, all of these A+ gift ideas are affordable too.

1. MOSISO MacBook Air Case, $20, Amazon

A stylish and productive case is something any laptop user will appreciate. While this case is designed for a 13-inch MacBook Air laptop, check the Mosiso Amazon store for accessories to fit any style.

2. Dogeared "Going Places" Necklace, $37, Amazon

So many places, so many possibilities! This special necklace from Dogeared will inspire your ambitious graduate to do great things on the road ahead. Gold and silver options available.

3. Hallmark Dr. Seuss Oh, The Places You'll Go Picture Frame, $16, Amazon

That picture perfect moment your grad touches that diploma can now have a place to shine. On the front of this frame is a special excerpt from Dr. Seuss's book, “You have brains in your head you have feet in your shoes you can steer yourself any direction you choose.”

4. Kenon Engraved Wooden Watch, $39, Amazon

This Kenon watch comes with an engraved inspirational message on the back for your student. Choose either a "mom to son" or "dad to son" personalization option. Now, that's a great gift!

5. Imagination Paperweight, $36, Uncommon Goods

STEM-focused grads will be inspired by Albert Einstein's words of wisdom, etched on this pewter paperweight.

6. Class of 2019 Diploma Charm Bangle, $28, Alex and Ani

Jewelry maker Alex and Ani is known for creating bangles to help celebrate every occasion — including your graduate's milestone.

7. AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner, $50, Amazon

For that next study abroad trip, this 20-inch durable spinner will come in handy. Four color options available.

8. The Path Necklace, $55, UncommonGoods

This necklace is inspired by a quote from mid-19th century poet Ralph Waldo Emerson and it's a beautiful reminder to forge your own trail.

9. My Life Story — So Far, $30, UncommonGoods

This journal gives your overachiever prompts to jotting down all of his or her success stories and hard-won wisdom.

10. What Color Is Your Parachute? 2019, $20, Amazon

A practical manual for new college graduates looking for career guidance. It includes tips on anything for writing resumes to interviewing and networking — guiding job hunters toward their dream.

11. Cyrilla Leather Card Holder, $39 (originally $65), Nordstrom

Reward your student for a job well done with a pretty card holder by Ted Baker.

12. Mixed Tartan Card Case, $39, Nordstrom

Your graduate will feel all grown up with this handsome card case built from a tough twill blend.

13. Stitch Fix Monthly Clothing and Accessories Subscription, $20 plus cost of items you keep, Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix has stylists on hand who will curate a selection of five items for your grad to try at home — and keep what he or she likes. Shipping is free both ways, and the service is available for both men and women.

14. Trunk Club Monthly Clothing and Accessories Subscription, $25 plus cost of items you keep, Trunk Club

Trunk Club customers fill out a short survey about their style preferences as well as sizes, and a stylist curates a crate of options to try. Don't like it? He or she can send everything back and try again, paying only for kept items.

15. Uber Gift Card, $25, Walmart

Still stuck? An Uber gift card will likely be appreciated. Plus, you can send it via e-mail.

