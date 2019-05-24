Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019

Oh brother! National Brother's Day is May 24th (yes, it really is a holiday!) — and what better time to show your bro how much you appreciate him.

If you are on the hunt for a perfect gift, look no further. The TODAY team rounded up some of our favorite picks. Some will give you both a good laugh. Others, may give him a smile.

Either way any of these gifts will show bro how special he is in your life.

Gifts for a brother

1. This Guy Is One Awesome Brother Mug, $24, Amazon

Now, he can remember what an awesome sibling he has with every sip. This stainless steel mug will keep drink nice and toasty.

2. World's Okayest Brother Tee, $15, Amazon

How silly is this? If you and your bro are known to get a case of the giggles, this shirt will deliver.

3. Happy Socks Whiz Khalifa Sock Box Set, $42, Zappos

Tell your sibling it's time for his mood to match his socks with these happy socks!

4. Nintendo Super Mario Blanket, $24, Amazon

If you spent hours playing video games with your siblings growing up (like we did), he'll get a kick out of this 1985 Nintendo throwback blanket.

5. Wrinkle-Free Pinpoint Oxford Long-Sleeve Shirt, $98, Orvis

Always nagging your bro about his crumbled up shirts? If so, he'll appreciate this no-iron dress shirt from Orvis. He can wear it on his next big date or for a meeting with the boss. Comes in white, pink, or blue.

6. Maui Jim Peahi Polarized Sunglasses, $229, Macy's

You can tell your brother he's now totally cool thanks to these Hawaii-inspired shades by Maui Jim.

7. Guitar Pick, $10, Amazon

This gift breaks our heart strings. The sterling silver guitar pick is embossed with a special message, "I couldn't pick a better brother." We couldn't agree more!

8. First My Brother, Forever My Friend Picture Frame, $24, Amazon

Whether it's a picture from your last family trip or one from your special day — this frame will turn memories into treasures.

9. Willow Tree Brother and Sister, $37, Amazon

This beautiful hand-painted sculpture comes with a special card that says, "By my side."

10. Big Brother T-Shirt, $14, Amazon

We can't forget the new big brothers out there! This adorable T-shirt and sticker gift will make him feel extra special.

11. Obi-Wan vs. Darth Vader 3D Card, $15, LovePop

May the force be with you! If your sibling is a "Star Wars" fan, this cool 3D card will make him feel out of this world. Inside, there's a spot to write your own special message.

12. Steamboat Willie, $90, Lego

He loved playing with Legos as a kid, why not now? This new Ideas Steamboat Willie building toy marks the 90th anniversary of the most famous cartoon character ever.

13. Good Times Grill Pack, $45 (originally $126), Omaha Steaks

Fire up the grill, bro! This grill pack comes with eight jumbo franks, eight bratwursts, eight Italian sausages, and eight kielbasa sausages. Now, that's a tasty gift!

14. Lagunitas IPA, $5 and up, Drizly

Pair those jumbo franks with a refreshing beer. This IPA uses a touch of caramel malt barley for a bit of sweetness.

15. Bacardi Superior Rum, $10 and up, Drizly

If he enjoys sitting back with a rum and coke — he'll appreciate this bottle of Bacardi Superior Rum.

