It may seem like Christmas is ages away, but if your family welcomes an Elf on the Shelf into your home over the holidays, it won't be long until a Scout Elf is back in the house delighting your kids and reporting back to Santa at the North Pole each night.

In past years, our elves, Jingle and Garland, have made snow angels with flour on our kitchen counter, painted my kids' noses red while they were asleep and stolen pairs of underwear to decorate our Christmas tree.

In our home last year, our Scout Elves arrived a bit later than normal, wearing Hawaiian shirts and announcing they'd been vacationing in Hawaii. Aloha! Terri Peters at TODAY Parents

Recently, my 8-year-old daughter reminded me the elves usually arrive on December 1, but were late last year because they'd been "vacationing in Hawaii." Whoops. Luckily, those tricky little elves showed up in Hawaiian shirts with leis. Their grand entrance made both kids forget that Jingle and Garland arrived later than normal.

This year, the kids are already looking forward to the ways their Scout Elves will surprise them each morning. Thankfully, The Elf on the Shelf has launched a new line of crafts, props and clothing.

From a Scout Elves at Play Balloon Ride to Claus Couture — a line of cute dresses, costumes and outdoor wear for Scout Elves — we've rounded up the newest products guaranteed to get your kids and your elves in the holiday spirit just in time for Scout Elf Return Week.

So get ready, Elfin' parents. It won't be long until the Scout Elves are stealing the best gifts and causing a bit of chaos in your homes.

1. Elves at Play Tools and Tips Kit, $23, Amazon

Also available for $25 at Bed Bath & Beyond and Target.

This crafty activity kit comes with 15 tools to keep elves busy plus a full color photo book with more than 100 ideas for elf activities.

2. Elves at Play Peppermint Balloon Ride, $15, Walmart

Also available for $15 at Kohl's.

This inflatable hot air balloon and basket are a perfect way for your Scout Elf to get around your home.

3. Elves at Play Stick Quick Kit, $15, Walmart

Also available for $15 at Jet.

With 5 rolls of holiday-themed tape, cardboard trains and Christmas trees and more, this paper and sticker accessory kit is a great source of elf inspiration.

4. Elf Pets: A St. Bernard Tradition, $22, Amazon

Also available for $25 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

5. Elf Pets: A Reindeer Tradition, $20, Amazon

Also available for $20 at Target.

Gift your kids — and their elves — with a special addition to your holiday crew with these Elf Pets. Both the reindeer and St. Bernard come with a touching storybook explaining why the pets are important at the North Pole.

6. Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas DVD, $13, Amazon

Also available for $10 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

This heartwarming family film was released this season and follows the adventure of a family who inspires an entire town and saves the North Pole.

7. Elves at Play Paper Craft Set, $18, Amazon

More than 30 pop-out paper craft projects are included in this Elves at Play idea set, allowing elves to ride on a sleigh, wrap gifts, decorate a Christmas tree and more.

8. Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Collection Totally Tubular Snow Set, $14, Walmart

Also available for $10 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

9. Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Collection Scout Elf Slumber Set, $13, Walmart

Also available for $10 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

10. Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Collection Snowy Sugar Plum Duo Dress, $13, Walmart

Also available for $10 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

11. Elf on the Shelf Claus Couture Collection Sugar Plum Soldier Clothing, $10, Walmart

Also available for $10 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

These adorable clothing and accessory sets let Scout Elves dress up as everything from "The Nutcracker" characters to snow tubers. These are a few of our favorite looks, but the full Claus Couture clothing line can be viewed on the Elf on the Shelf website.

