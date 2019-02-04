Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The holiday season ended just a few weeks ago, but retailers, Pinterest boards and room moms have already set their sights on Valentine's Day.

Want to avoid a handmade card fail? Dreading the thought of helping your child write the names of all twenty classmates on those tiny Valentines? Looking for a way to get creative with your kid's Valentines without subjecting yourself to hot glue burns?

We've got you covered.

From personalized photo cards to those must-have Paw Patrol Valentines, we've rounded up some of the cutest love notes the internet has to offer. And, if you order them early enough, you'll be binging rom-coms on Netflix the night before the class party instead of attempting DIY Valentines for your little loves.

1. Valentine's Super Packs by Peaceable Kingdom, $13 for 28, HearthSong

Available in packs of 28, these Valentines come in a variety of themes, from unicorns to paper airplanes. And, at under $10 a pack, each kid can pick their favorite variety to hand out to classmates.

2. Playhouse Funny Joke Scratch Off Valentines, $14 for 28, Amazon

Bring some silliness to your child's Valentine's Day with these scratch-off joke cards available on Amazon.

3. Kiss Emoji Classroom Valentines, $14 for 15, Minted

These personalized classroom Valentines from Minted can feature your child's photo on the back, or a tic-tac-toe game.

4. Dino-mite Eraser Valentine Cards, $22 for 24, Amazon

Your kid's classmates are bound to roar with delight over these dinosaur Valentines, which come with erasers.

5. Fun Dip Candy and Card Valentines, $13 for 24, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

With a pack of 24 Valentines and Fun Dip packs, this kit is a pretty sweet deal.

6. Home Run Friend Classroom Valentines, $14 for 15, Minted

Your child can let their classmates know they're MVPs with these personalized Valentines from Minted.

7. Shiny Foil Tattoo Valentines, $13 for 28, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

Instead of candy, the temporary tattoos in this pack make for a fun Valentine's Day treat. Lightning bolts and hearts make the tattoos extra special.

8. Paw Patrol Valentines, $6 for 32, Amazon

If Ryder, Marshall and Chase are some of your kid's favorite pups, they're sure to love these Paw Patrol Valentines.

9. Drama Llama Postcard Book, $12 for 12, Amazon

These postcard-sized llama Valentines will make your little drama llama the hit of the Valentine's Day party.

10. Valentine's Cards with Mailbox, $10, Walmart

Available in other designs on Amazon.

Grab everything they need in one go with this set of Valentines and a festive mailbox for exchanging cards at school. The set includes 32 cards and a separate card for the teacher.

11. Secret Admirer Classroom Valentines, $14 for 15, Minted

These secret admirer Valentines from Minted are an adorable way for your little one to reveal his admiration for his classmates.

